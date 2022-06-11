Recipe: Make our strawberry, elderflower and prosecco trifle

I’m not going to lie – this showstopping dessert is going to take you a while to make. But if you split the work across a couple of days, you can make light of it. It’s just the perfect pud to wheel out on a high summer’s day, when the Pimm’s and prosecco are flowing.

Sometimes I like to tuck a few spoonfuls of popping candy in the jelly layer for a surprise (which most people enjoy).

Strawberry, elderflower and prosecco trifle

(Serves 10-12)

Ingredients

For the sponges:

8 large eggs

200g caster sugar

200g plain flour

1 jar good quality strawberry jam

Extra sugar for sprinkling

For the jelly:

5 leaves gelatine, soaked for 10 minutes in cold water

50ml elderflower cordial

450ml fizz

1tbsp caster sugar

For the custard:

300g strawberries (hulled weight), pureed and sieved

3 large egg yolks

1/2tsp vanilla extract

1tbsp custard powder

50g caster sugar

300ml single cream

Large squeeze of lemon, to taste

To serve

600ml double cream, whipped with 4tbsps icing sugar and 1.5tsps vanilla extract

2 650g punnets of fresh strawberries, hulled and ¾ of them chopped

A few spoons of strawberry jam (leftover from the sponges)

Elderflower cordial

Deep 20cm trifle bowl

Method

Make the sponges first. Set the oven to 220C and line two Swiss roll tins. Also place two pieces of greaseproof paper (the same size as the tins) on the side in the kitchen, and sprinkle lightly with sugar.

In a large bowl or food mixer, whisk the eggs and sugar until really thick and moussy – it will take about 10 minutes. The whisk should leave a trail. Gradually sift in the flour, spoon by spoon, folding in gently to keep in as much air as possible.

Equally, and gently, spread across your prepared Swiss roll tins and place in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes until risen and golden.

Carefully turn each sponge out onto the prepared greaseproof paper. Leave for a couple of minutes, then peel the paper from the top of each. Spread with a few spoons of jam, and roll up from the short end. Roll in the greaseproof to seal and set aside. You could do this a couple of days before assembling the trifle.

The custard could also be made a couple of days in advance. Warm the cream gently in a small pan. Meanwhile, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar, custard powder and strawberry puree. Pour half the warmed cream into the strawberry mix and combine. Then pour this mix back into the pan to join the rest of the cream. Cook on a very very low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Add lemon juice to taste. Sieve and store in a tub in the fridge until needed.

For the jelly pour the fizz, sugar and elderflower cordial into a small pan and warm on a low heat. Squeeze out the gelatine and add. Stir until all the gelatine is melted. Set aside to cool.

To assemble slice the Swiss rolls into 1.5cm wide pieces. Spread a little jam in the bottom of your trifle bowl. Arrange slices of Swiss roll around the edge of the bottom of the bowl, standing up, so you can see the pattern through the glass. Then use a few more slices to line the bottom of the bowl.

Place a few handfuls of your chopped strawberries (about halfway up the sponges) on top, then carefully pour over the jelly. Pop in the fridge to set.

Smooth over half the whipped cream and cover with the rest of the chopped strawberries. Sprinkle with more of the elderflower cordial – I put over about 4-5 capfuls.

Spoon on the strawberry custard and place in the fridge.

Just before serving, pipe over the rest of the whipped cream and decorate with the remaining whole strawberries.