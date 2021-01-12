News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six places in Norwich to get a takeaway for Veganuary

Author Picture Icon

Georgina Taylor

Published: 10:43 AM January 12, 2021    Updated: 11:13 AM January 12, 2021
Vegan brunch at Erpingham House in Norwich Credit: Erpingham House

Veganuary is well under way and, as the days in lockdown tick by, you might be feeling tempted to treat yourself to a takeaway.

The global challenge, which encourages people to switch to a plant-based lifestyle for January, is expecting to see its most popular outing to date.

Last week, more than 500,000 people had already signed up to the event, the largest since it began in 2014.

Norwich and wider Norfolk have long been at the forefront of veganism, boasting innovative places including the Little Shop of Vegans, on St Benedicts Street in Norwich, Tofurei, on nearby St Gregory's Alley, and the River Green Café in Trowse.

Here are just six of Norwich's vegan takeaways for you to enjoy. 

Namaste Village

The new vegetarian curry house Namaste Village at Queens Road. One of the starters, Masala Puri, str

Namaste Village offers fine Indian food with various vegan and vegetarian dishes - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

If it is an Indian you are craving, then look no further. 

Namaste Village, on Queens Road, offers fine Indian food with vegan and vegetarian dishes from different regions of India. 

A starter, on average, will cost £5.35 while mains are between £8.45 and £10.95. There is also a wide range of side dishes to choose from. 

They open everyday from 3pm to 10pm, except for Mondays and Sundays when it closes at 9pm.

They also have a Pizzaterian vegan pizza range.

The Tipsy Vegan 

The Tipsy Vegan on St Benedict's Street, Norwich. Picture:D Faulkner

This restaurant, on St Benedicts Street, has a menu of world inspired tapas, burgers and more, and you can now enjoy the healthy, freshly made food from the comfort of your own home. 

Whether you are in the mood for chilli-topped nachos or a baked burrito, The Tipsy Vegan has a wide range to choose from. 

The tapas dishes are priced between £6 and £7, its burgers and large plates are between £12 and £13, then you have a choice to add sides, desserts and drinks. 

Meals at the Tipsy Vegan in Norwich, the restaurant run by the owners of Bia Vegan Diner. Photo: Cou

Previous meals at the Tipsy Vegan in Norwich. - Credit: Photo: Courtesy of the Tipsy Veg

The opening hours are Thursday to Saturday from 5pm to 9pm and on Sundays from 12pm to 4pm. 

Erpingham House

Erpingham House, on Tombland, has built up a sturdy reputation for its innovative plant-based dishes. 

If you fancy a British favourite, you can get a 'Fsh & Chips' or even a hot dog with mustard, ketchup and crispy onions, all while sticking to your vegan diet. 

Erpingham House, a vegan restaurant in Tombland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inside Erpingham House. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

The starters range from £5.99 to £8 whilst the mains can cost between £8 to £14. There is also a wide variety of sides, dips and items from its bakery to choose from. 

You can place your order to be delivered from 12.30pm to 9pm.

Moorish Falafel Bar

Moorish Falafel Bar on Lower Goat Lane is among Norwich's many vegetarian and vegan food venues. Pho

Moorish Falafel Bar on Lower Goat Lane is among Norwich's many vegetarian and vegan food venues. Photo: Neil Perry - Credit: Archant

Moorish, on Lower Goat Lane, is open for deliveries and collection so you can still get your fix of its vegan burgers, wraps and salads. 

The menu includes falafel classics, burgers and also a meal kit to build your wraps at home. 

You can use the Moorish Falafel Bar app to make your order. Delivery and collection is available on Monday to Wednesday between 11am to 4pm and also Thursday to Saturday from 11am to 8pm.  

The Gatherers

Risotto will always be on the menu at The Gatherers set to open in Norwich Credit: Daniel Farrow/The

A previous dish from The Gatherers in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Based on Muspole Street, The Gatherers has been offering ready meals to takeaway during lockdown.

A recent takeaway dish included wild mushroom and jackfruit bourguignon, which cost £7.

When it opened, it said its focus was "good food that just happens to be vegetarian or vegan".

It is launching a plant-based fish and chips on Deliveroo this week.

Biff's

Biff's Kitchen is now available on Deliveroo Photo: Biff's Kitchen

Biff's vegan takeaway offers all your favourite comfort food with all the taste.  - Credit: Biff's Kitchen

Biff's is a delivery-only takeaway which brings vegan options of all your favourite comfort food with all the taste. 

Biff's menu includes the likes of filthy burgers, wings and loaded fries. 

The burgers range from £8.50 to £9.50, all the 'wings' on the menu are priced at £6 and the filthy fries range from £3.50 to £6. 



Food and Drink
