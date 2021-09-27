Norfolk baker launches UK’s first gluten-free raw cookie dough 

Published: 4:02 PM September 27, 2021

One of the best parts of baking is licking the bowl – by rights, the job of the chef/cook, who should always have dibs on the batter, icing or ganache.

Surely the most delicious kitchen prizes is cookie dough. Scraped into a ball from the bowl, it’s one of life’s great pleasures. And during lockdown raw cookie dough took off as a major craze – something familiar and comforting to buffer against the awfulness of the world outside.

Never one to rest on her laurels, Norfolk baker Susanna Lemon of Simply Cake Co in King’s Lynn, has joined the raw cookie dough revolution...launching the UK’s first completely gluten-free range.

“They’re super moreish,” says Susanna, who’s known for her rich, fudgy postbox brownies. “The all-butter cookie dough is made with oat flour which means it’s fully gluten-free and so delicious. You can eat it with a spoon straight out of the tub, or bake them in the oven to make hot, gooey cookies.”

The dough arrives in pots of three, which you can dig into straight away, or bake on a tray for 15 minutes at 180C.

Flavours include Triple Chocolate Chunk (white and milk chocolate with a dark chocolate drizzle), Double Caramel Fudge (a caramel cookie with caramel fudge, golden caramel chocolate and caramel sauce), Rainbow Cutie (with milk chocolate and crunchy beans and white chocolate), Raspberry and White Chocolate Chunk (with real raspberry powder and white and ruby chocolate pieces).

Find out more and order at simplycakeco.com












