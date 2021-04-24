Brownie bakery opens shop after lockdown expansion

Published: 1:26 PM April 24, 2021

The Simply Cake Co shop has opened for customers. - Credit: Simply Cake Co

A King's Lynn bakery which sells brownies and sweet treats online has opened a shop after expanding in lockdown.

Simply Cake Co was founded in 2017 by Susanna Lemon, from Snettisham, and is based at Hereford Way on the Hardwick Narrows Estate.

The team outside Simply Cake Co's new shop, after it expanded in lockdown. - Credit: Simply Cake Co

Its main source of business is online orders, with the team posting brownies to homes around the country. Its flavours include peanut butter, triple chocolate chunk, Snickers and millionaire's shortbread.

While it did used to open up its site one day a week to local customers, the pandemic forced that to come to an end.

Simply Cake Co sells a variety of brownies and sweet treats. - Credit: Simply Cake Co

But business has boomed in the last year and Miss Lemon decided it was time to grow its footprint from one unit at the estate to three.

You may also want to watch:

And earlier this week they opened a new shop, which will be open to customers on Thursdays and Fridays, from 3pm to 7pm, and Saturdays, from 11am to 5pm.

The shop first reopened this week and will open to customers going forward on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. - Credit: Simply Cake Co

She said: "We used to do everything in the one unit. We baked there and moved everything back on wheels and called it an open kitchen for the shop. But we had to stop that because of lockdown, and I wanted to start it again at some point.

"It's been a manic year. People say it takes two or three years to turn a corner with a business and it did for me. I learnt a lot along the way, but around last Christmas it really turned a corner and I knew more about what direction I was going in.

Susanna Lemon in her bakery Picture: Simply Cake Co - Credit: Archant

"Since then it's really taken off."

She said the team has now grown to 14, and while online orders still make up the bulk of trade, its success was still down to local people.

Simply Cake Co offers a range of brownie flavours. - Credit: Simply Cake Co

"We first started going to shows and local farmers markets," she said, "and local people buying them made the online business happen. People would come to the bakery direct and order them for friends and family."

For more food and drink stories you can sign up to our newsletter by clicking here.



