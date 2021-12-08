News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Food is truly like art to me' - New head chef and menu at Norfolk pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:07 PM December 8, 2021
Shel Gibbs and Jason Wright working in the kitchen at The Loddon Swan.

Shel Gibbs and Jason Wright working in the kitchen at The Loddon Swan. - Credit: The Loddon Swan

A chef who likes to use "complex techniques" to create new dishes has joined the team at a Norfolk pub. 

Shel Gibbs has been appointed as the new head chef at The Loddon Swan after previously working at The Swan in Southwold and Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett.

She will work alongside executive head chef Jason Wright, who also oversees the food at Elms Barn near Toft Monks.

Shel Gibbs, who has taken over as head chef at The Loddon Swan.

Shel Gibbs, who has taken over as head chef at The Loddon Swan. - Credit: The Loddon Swan

Ms Gibbs will bring in a brand new menu at the pub featuring herb polenta, pan-fried salmon fillet and caramelised beetroot and onion tart.

She said: “The ethos here is perfect for me as I have an inherent interest in creating new dishes using complex techniques to get the best out of the ingredients I love, sourcing locally from farmers, fishermen and independent producers and making the final product look good on the plate – food is truly like art to me."

