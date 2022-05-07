News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Seven Norfolk restaurants and cafés nominated for national award

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:57 AM May 7, 2022
The Benedicts restaurant team.

Louis Bailey, assistant restaurant manager, Katja Bainbridge, owner, Richard Bainbridge, owner, and Luara Santos, restaurant manager, at Benedicts on St Benedicts Street in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Seven Norfolk restaurants and cafés have been named among the UK's best after being nominated for a national award.

Middletons, Benedicts and Jorge's Restaurant in Norwich, along with The Ingham Swan and Wells Crab House in north Norfolk have been nominated for Restaurant of the Year at The Food Awards England 2022.

Middletons restaurant, Norwich.

Middletons restaurant, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

While The Willows Café Bistro in Norwich and Shelly's Bistro in Swaffham have been nominated for Café/Bistro of the Year.

Winners will be announced during an award ceremony in Manchester in June.

The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk has re-opened after a devastating fire in 2017. Picture: Neil Didsb

The Ingham Swan in north Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

The awards aim to be "an exclusive celebration of the masters that enhance the flavours in England".

A spokesperson for The Food Awards England said: “The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

“Undoubtedly, there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners.

“We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and celebrate the winners with them.”


