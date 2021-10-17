Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter

Published: 6:30 AM October 17, 2021

As cold weather creeps in, the beer gardens will close and the fires will be lit as drinkers look for somewhere warm and cosy to shelter from the wind and rain.

Here's our list of some of Norfolk's cosiest pubs.

The Recruiting Sergeant, Coltishall

The Coltishall pub has built up a reputation among food-lovers for its great menu.

It's the perfect spot for a hearty meal before getting wrapped up for a walk by the River Bure.

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross

Known for its British fine dining experience, The Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross features delightful rustic décor and an elegant terrace.

The pub holds two AA rosettes along with a trophy cabinet of food awards.

Green Dragon, Wymondham

This charming little tavern claims to be one of the oldest pubs in England offering a CAMRA approved selection of real ales and other delightful drinks.

The Green Dragon also has a rum and gin club with live music.

Black Horse, Norwich

This Earlham Road pub features a cosy fire surrounded by comfy leather chairs and sofas.

There is also an extensive food menu using fresh local produce.

Gunton Arms, Gunton

Peppered with iconic art from owner Ivor Braka's collection, the Gunton Arms is the perfect pub for a cosy drink in north Norfolk.

The pub even has bedrooms, giving drinkers the perfect place to sleep off that hangover.

Cock Inn, Dereham

Great for those wanting to wash a takeaway down with a few drinks, the Cock Inn allows drinkers to bring in their own food as it does not serve its own.

The pub features a wide range of CAMRA approved ales along with a full cocktail menu.

The Rumsey Wells, Norwich

Located on St Andrews Street, this small and intriguing boozer is best known for its pies, but also has a great selection of unique drinks such as German lagers.

It also holds a well attended Tuesday night quiz.