Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch

A riverside pub which was reopened by two sisters following an extensive refurbishment last summer has already made a big name for itself.

Sculthorpe Mill, near Fakenham, is now run by Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton and since they have been at the helm it has received rave reviews and features in The Michelin Guide 2022.

Sculthorpe Mill has been named one of the best places in the UK for a Sunday pub lunch. - Credit: AW PR

The latest praise for the pub, originally built as a watermill atop the River Wensum in 1757, comes from The Guardian in its round-up of the UK's best Sunday lunches.

It is celebrated for its "roasts served with a twist", which at the time of writing included "Norfolk ham with duck egg salad and pineapple pickle and a leg of lamb with Norfolk peer potato salad, broad beans and anchovies".

Sculthorpe Mill prides itself on creating dishes that celebrate Norfolk's abundance of amazing produce. - Credit: AW PR

Its showcasing of Norfolk's "lush ingredients" is highlighted, including Sheringham lobster and beers from Duration Brewing.

Sculthorpe Mill also boasts a large beer garden and has seven en-suite bedrooms.