Norfolk pub garden named one of the best in the UK

Head chef Elliot Ketley with owners Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton in the Sculthorpe Mill pub garden - Credit: AW PR

A Norfolk pub garden has been named as one of the best in the UK - and it has only been open for a year.

Sculthorpe Mill near Fakenham is run by sisters Siobhan and Caitriona Peyton, who took over the pub and hotel in July 2021.

It recently celebrated its first anniversary and according to The Times, it's garden is one of the top places in the country to enjoy a pint or two in.

The pub is situated in an 18th century mill near to Fakenham - Credit: AW PR

Set in an 18th century mill, the pub's "beautiful" grounds were described as a "perfect place to relax" on a summer day.

Siobhan Peyton said: "We have the River Wensum on both sides so the garden is like a little island.

The Sculthorpe Mill, on the River Wensum, prior to renovation. - Credit: AW PR

"It is a lovely, wild natural garden and we encourage people to explore it as there are lots of secret places to find.

The Michelin Guide complimented the restaurant's waterside terrace. - Credit: AW PR

"As we only planted the garden last July this is only the first year it has fully come into bloom and fully flowering so it has been great to see it come to life."

Sculthorpe Mill prides itself on creating dishes that celebrate Norfolk's abundance of amazing produce. - Credit: AW PR

The sister's tenure at the pub has been packed with accolades, such as being honoured by Michelin in February and awarded a spot in the Sunday Times' 100 best places to stay in the country list.



