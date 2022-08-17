Norfolk spot named among UK's best waterside pubs

Sculthorpe Mill has been named among the country's best waterside pubs. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

A free house in Norfolk has been named among the country's best waterside pubs.

Sculthorpe Mill in Sculthorpe has been included in a list by The Guardian of the UK's 20 best pubs by lakes and rivers.

The building was built in 1757 as a watermill on the River Wensum and now serves as a pub and hotel with countryside views.

Sculthorpe Mill has been named among the country's best waterside pubs. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

The menu includes items such as Staithe Smokehouse salmon, rock oysters, Cromer Crab, Heath Farm steak and Norfolk rhubarb crumble.

The Guardian recommended the buttermilk chicken and waffles made with Norfolk Dapple cheese.

The restaurant has also been given the prestigious Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide which said it was "chic" with "well-judged, flavoursome cooking".

The Mill was one of two spots in the East of England on the Guardian's list, with the Butt & Oyster near Ipswich in Suffolk also featuring.