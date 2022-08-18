News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Secrets of one of Norfolk's top-rated cafés revealed

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:58 AM August 18, 2022
Scooters Cafe is recognised as one of the best in Norfolk, according to TripAdvisor

A café which is recognised as one of the best in Norfolk has shared the secrets to its success.

Scooters Café, located in Acle, is currently the top-rated café in the county outside of Norwich on Tripadvisor. 

Owner Laura Skene believes the reason for her eatery's success is its approach to only serving the freshest ingredients and the hard work of her head chef Heidi.

Laura Skene, with daughters Megan(on the left) and Kate

She said: "Everything we make is freshly cooked to order.

"We only use local produce from butchers and all the salad is made first thing in the morning.

"We strive to give our customers the best experience possible."

The café, which is a family-run business, has been looked after by Ms Skene for the past 12 years.

And the owner praised the support locals have given her, particularly during the tougher winter months.

She added: "We've built up a good reputation through word of mouth, rather than advertising, which is fantastic.

Breakfast at Scooters Cafe is a popular choice

"We've become known for offering a great breakfast and homemade lunch options. 

"Nearby hotels also recommend us which means a lot."

