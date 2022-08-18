Secrets of one of Norfolk's top-rated cafés revealed
- Credit: Scooters Cafe
A café which is recognised as one of the best in Norfolk has shared the secrets to its success.
Scooters Café, located in Acle, is currently the top-rated café in the county outside of Norwich on Tripadvisor.
Owner Laura Skene believes the reason for her eatery's success is its approach to only serving the freshest ingredients and the hard work of her head chef Heidi.
She said: "Everything we make is freshly cooked to order.
"We only use local produce from butchers and all the salad is made first thing in the morning.
"We strive to give our customers the best experience possible."
The café, which is a family-run business, has been looked after by Ms Skene for the past 12 years.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk beach named among UK's most contaminated
- 2 Man in 20s killed and another seriously injured in motorbike crash
- 3 YouTube professional eater smashes 100oz steak challenge at Norfolk pub
- 4 House boarded up after fight in Norfolk village
- 5 Heatwave leaves dried-up pond like 'scene from sci-fi movie'
- 6 Parish council weighs in on row over 'rollercoaster' racking
- 7 'Carnage' as fight involving axes breaks out after van crashes into house
- 8 Revealed: Buyer of Norwich Airport Industrial Estate - and what they paid
- 9 Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in
- 10 Fighter jet heard roaring over Norwich in night time training exercise
And the owner praised the support locals have given her, particularly during the tougher winter months.
She added: "We've built up a good reputation through word of mouth, rather than advertising, which is fantastic.
"We've become known for offering a great breakfast and homemade lunch options.
"Nearby hotels also recommend us which means a lot."