Enjoy sandwiches and cakes by the coast at new lighthouse-themed café

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 4:10 PM June 30, 2022
Friends Kaye Hookway and Mandy Jallow opened Sarnies by the Sea in April. 

Friends Kaye Hookway and Mandy Jallow opened Sarnies by the Sea in April. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

A new café in Happisburgh is brightening up lunchtimes for locals and tourists alike with its charming lighthouse theme.

Sarnies by the Sea opened in April 2022 in a shack outside Beacon House at the end of Beach Road.

Sarnies by the Sea has opened in the former home of Burgers at the Beach. 

Sarnies by the Sea has opened in the former home of Burgers at the Beach. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

It was previously the home of Burgers at the Beach, which shut in 2019 after the couple running it moved to Portugal. 

This new venture has been launched by friends Mandy Jallow, 49, and Kate Hookway, 59, and customers can customise their sandwich by choosing a bread, filling, salad and sauce.

Mandy Jallow bakes the cakes for Sarnies by the Sea. 

Mandy Jallow bakes the cakes for Sarnies by the Sea. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Also on offer are homemade cakes, flapjacks, cookies and quiches alongside hot and cold drinks.

Its theme comes from the historic Happisburgh Lighthouse nearby and there is plenty of outdoor seating with ice creams and treats for dogs too.

Mrs Jallow said: "We decided to do Sarnies by the Sea as there was no way we wanted to be cooking burgers in the middle of summer as the shack is already very hot inside. 

Sarnies by the Sea is located at the end of Beach Road in Happisburgh. 

Sarnies by the Sea is located at the end of Beach Road in Happisburgh. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

"I am a good baker and every time I've made a cake for friends and family in the past they have said it is the nicest one they have tasted and Kaye is a great cook.

"The reaction has been brilliant and we have lots of regular customers."

It is currently open from around 10am to 4pm on weekends, bank holidays and on sunny weekdays, with each week's opening hours posted on social media.

Friends Kaye Hookway and Mandy Jallow run Sarnies by the Sea in Happisburgh.

Friends Kaye Hookway and Mandy Jallow run Sarnies by the Sea in Happisburgh. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

In the summer holidays it will be open six days a week, with the day off dependent on the weather.  

The pair met when Mrs Jallow was a carer for Ms Hookway's late brother Dean and she would take him from his home in Bedford to Happisburgh to see his sister. 

Sarnies by the Sea is themed around Happisburgh Lighthouse. 

Sarnies by the Sea is themed around Happisburgh Lighthouse. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Mrs Jallow split her time between the UK and Gambia in West Africa where she lived with her husband, but the couple relocated to Great Yarmouth in 2021.  

Kaye Hookway and Mandy Jallow already have regulars at new business Sarnies by the Sea. 

Kaye Hookway and Mandy Jallow already have regulars at new business Sarnies by the Sea. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

She added: "I get to work with my friend and we get on very well which you need to with such a small space.

"Even when there is a big queue we don't get stressed."

