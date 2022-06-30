Try roasties topped with pulled pork at town’s new street food business

Paulo and Bruno Pereira are the owners of Roasty's, a new street food business offering loaded roast potatoes in Thetford. - Credit: Bruno Pereira

Roast potatoes loaded with tasty toppings are going down a treat in a Norfolk town.

Roasty's is a new street food vendor which has been pitching up at Thetford market.

It is owned by brothers Bruno and Paulo Pereira who decided to take the plunge and follow their dream of opening their very own foodie business.

Bruno, 27, from East Harling said: "We had this idea about five years ago.

Roast potatoes topped with pepperoni and cheese. - Credit: Bruno Pereira

"But, at the time, we also owned a signage company. We were so busy that it got pushed to the side.

"Then, after selling the business, we had a lot more and we were in a better financial position, so we thought let's just go for it.

"In October we started getting things into motion."

Despite no experience in the hospitality industry, the brothers say they have always been passionate about food.

And they saw a "gap in the market" for their loaded roast potatoes in Thetford, where Paulo, 36, lives.

Paulo and Bruno Pereira are the owners of Roasty's, a new street food business offering loaded roast potatoes in Thetford. - Credit: Bruno Pereira

They originally hoped to open a restaurant, but after struggling to find a premises they decided to start small with a mobile food truck.

Bruno said: "There is not really anything in Thetford which offers roasts and roasted meats on a frequent basis.

"We thought it would be good to introduce something where the idea of a roast wasn’t just exclusive to a Sunday.

"But we struggled to find a shop, so we thought we may as well start small and gauge the interest with loaded roast potatoes."

Roast potatoes topped with cheese, chipotle, peppers and chorizo. - Credit: Bruno Pereira

Toppings include meat balls, pulled pork, pepperoni and cheese, chorizo and more.

They are also set to introduce Yorkshire pudding wraps and roasted meat sandwiches.

Bruno added: "It's amazing to have it up and running and to get people's feedback.

"When you start something new you have an initial fear, but people have been saying they love the food and they love the concept.

"Things are picking up, which is good, and as soon as we find a shop which suits us, the idea would be to move in there."

Roasty's can be found on Thetford market from Tuesday to Saturday 12pm until 2pm and then from 4pm until 8pm, as well as Sundays 12pm until 6pm.

Roasty's is also available on Just Eat.

Roast potatoes topped with pulled pork. - Credit: Bruno Pereira















