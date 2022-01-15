News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk pub gets booked up every Sunday for its roast dinner platters

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM January 15, 2022
A roast dinner platter from The Three Horseshoes in Roydon. 

A roast dinner platter from The Three Horseshoes in Roydon. - Credit: The Three Horseshoes

From tender meat to crispy roast potatoes, a Norfolk pub is getting fully booked every Sunday for its roast dinner platters.

The Three Horseshoes in Roydon, near King's Lynn, offers the sharing Sunday lunches from 12pm to 7pm and each serves two to three people.

The Three Horseshoes pub in Roydon, near King's Lynn. 

The Three Horseshoes pub in Roydon, near King's Lynn. - Credit: The Three Horseshoes

It comes with a choice of lamb, pork, chicken or beef, which can be served half and half, with vegetarian and vegan options too.

It is served with all the trimmings including stuffing, roast potatoes, new potatoes, vegetables and Yorkshire puddings.

The pub, owned by Congham Hall, has been managed by couple Stacey Ward and Wayne Saint for the last five years and the platters were the idea of head chef Colyn Payne.

The Christmas roast dinner platter from The Three Horseshoes. 

The Christmas roast dinner platter from The Three Horseshoes. - Credit: The Three Horseshoes

Miss Ward said: "Every week we get booked up and they are so popular and great for family dining.

"We also offer it as a takeaway and people can pre-order a collection time and it will be hot ready to take home and plate up."

Dogs are also welcome in the bar and snug areas if you want to walk on Roydon Common before or after your meal. 

Call 01485 600666 to book and it costs £25 for vegetarian, pork and chicken platters and £28 for lamb and beef. 

Emily Thomson
Louisa Baldwin
Owen Sennitt
