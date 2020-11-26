Norfolk chef set to appear on Great British Menu Christmas series

Published: 7:15 AM November 26, 2020

Norfolk chef Richard Bainbridge is set to appear on a festive cooking show honouring NHS and key workers.



The Benedicts restaurant owner will star in BBC Two’s Great British Menu festive series this December.



Mr Bainbridge will battle it out with UK chefs including Jason Atherton to create dishes which he hopes will form part of the final six-course banquet.



He previously appeared on the show in 2015, which celebrated the Women’s Institute. Both his starter and dessert were selected for the final, including his Nanny Bush's trifle. He returned again in 2017 as a judge. This year's dishes will pay homage to NHS and key workers.



He said: “I'm thrilled to be part of this series, it was great to be back in the Great British Menu kitchen and competing against some of the best chefs in the UK. It’s been an honour to have the opportunity to cook for this year’s banquet box to say the biggest thank you to our NHS and key workers.”



It will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning on December 1.