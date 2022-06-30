What is it like to ride fish and chip train on the Norfolk coast?

Review

The fish and chip train runs on the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

All summer long you can enjoy a quintessentially British day out aboard the fish and chip train on the North Norfolk Railway.

The dining train runs every Wednesday until September 21 departing at 6.30pm with pre-booking essential.

I headed there with my mum who was visiting and boyfriend and marvelled and snapped the steam engine before stepping onboard at Sheringham Station.

Tickets include a portion of fish and chips served the traditional way. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Steam is not guaranteed on the North Norfolk Fryer as you could get diesel so it was a real treat.

Once on the vintage train you can head to the bar to buy some drinks, including some railway-themed ales created by Attleborough-based Wolf Brewery.

While drinks are not included in the price, tickets are a bargain for £25pp with an hour-and-a-half round trip to Holt Station and a brief stop to stretch your legs while the locomotive is turned around.

The ticket price includes a tub of Ronaldo's Ice Cream. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

On the journey, the train chugged along through the countryside with stunning views of the coast and the quaint Weybourne Station.

The price included a generous portion of fish and chips served the traditional way in paper with beef fat chips and they also cater for dietary requirements.

On the way back from Holt you are given a tub of Ronaldo's Ice Cream, with a choice of flavours including blackcurrant swirl and mint chocolate chip.

Overall it was a top notch summer evening out which was both affordable and supports the railway's future.

This experience was paid for by the reviewer.