17 restaurants and pubs great for outdoor dining this summer

Published: 6:30 AM July 14, 2021

There are plenty of excellent places for eating outside in Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Various

There are plenty of wonderful restaurants and pubs in Norfolk and Waveney where you can eat outside and make the most of the weather.

Here are just a handful of places to visit. If we haven't included your favourite, please share it in the comments below.

The courtyard at The Last in Norwich. - Credit: Iain McCarten

The Last, St George's Street, Norwich

The Last has a few tables outside the front of the restaurant, but if you head to the back you'll be greeted by a picturesque courtyard covered in vines perfect for a spot of lunch.

Rocky Bottoms, West Runton

Tuck into some fresh, locally-caught seafood at one of Rocky Bottoms' outside tables, looking out to sea.

Petits fours at The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The view over the marshes from the White Horse in Brancaster. - Credit: Archant

White Horse, Brancaster

Situated on the Brancaster marshes, the White Horse is known for its stunning views. You can make the most of them through its marsh-side marquee or on its terrace.

Acle Bridge Inn pub. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Acle Bridge Inn

The inn's riverside location means you can enjoy a spot of lunch as you watch boaters cruise past on a summer's day.

The Rooftop Gardens in Norwich is perfect for outdoor dining. - Credit: Archant

Rooftop Gardens, Rose Lane, Norwich

For a view of the city's skyline while you eat your dinner, head to the Rooftop Gardens on Rose Lane.

View of the Rising Sun on the River Bure at Coltishall on a June day.Picture: James BassCopy: Lets TalkFor: Lets TalkEN Pics © 2006 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Lets Talk © 2006

Rising Sun, Coltishall

Next to Coltishall Common, the restaurant overlooks the River Bure and is in a conservation area where you can watch the world go by.

The outdoor seating at the Assembly House in Norwich. - Credit: The Assembly House

Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich

The Assembly House might be tucked away in the city centre, but it has a courtyard perfect for outdoor dining, including a new shepherd's hut serving station.

Food review at the Wiveton Bell. Photo: Lauren Cope - Credit: Archant

Wiveton Bell

The pretty Wiveton Bell, which is featured in the Michelin guide, has a weather-proof marquee outside with plenty of room.

The outdoor seating area at the Oak Bar and Terrace at the Oaklands. - Credit: Archant

Oak Bar Terrace, Thorpe St Andrew

The restaurant, bar and outdoor area has had a revamp in the last couple of years and there is now a spacious outdoor decking area, which feels tucked away and secluded.

The Kings Head in Letheringsett is one of the great pub gardens to visit in Norfolk. - Credit: The Kings Head

Kings Head, Letheringsett

The pub has a large beer garden out the back, a perfect spot to enjoy something to eat.

The Locks pub in Geldeston. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

The Locks Inn, Geldeston

The now community-run pub reopened in May after being taken on by more than 1,000 customers. Down a rural track, the pub has a large beer garden which backs onto the river - an oasis of calm.

The outdoor seating area added to Woolf and Social restaurant during the pandemic. - Credit: Francis Woolf

Woolf and Social, Norwich

Though it's in the middle of a golden triangle neighbourhood, the popular Woolf and Social has created an inviting outdoor area, which is undercover.

Meals at the Rose and Crown in Snettisham. - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

Rose and Crown, Snettisham

The award-winning pub and restaurant has a spacious beer garden, and in the pandemic created a beach hut shack for customers eating and drinking al fresco.

The new smoke yard at the Ormesby Smokehouse. - Credit: Ormesby Smokehouse

Ormesby Smokehouse

The popular smokehouse has recently added a smoke yard out the back, where people can tuck into its menu and listen to live music.

The Lion, Thurne

Just a stone's throw from Thurne windmill, the Lion has a spacious outside area in what was formerly its car park.

The Earlham pub in Earlham Road, Norwich. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Earlham, Earlham Road, Norwich

The Earlham was opened in June by Rosie Hanison, who also runs the Black Horse down the road. It has outdoor tables and picnic benches.

Outdoor dining at The Red Lion in Bishopgate. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Red Lion, Bishopgate, Norwich

The Red Lion is another recent addition to the city, having been reopened this summer by Nick and Briony De'Ath, who run other pubs around Norwich. It has seats outside overlooking the river.



