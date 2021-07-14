17 restaurants and pubs great for outdoor dining this summer
- Credit: Various
There are plenty of wonderful restaurants and pubs in Norfolk and Waveney where you can eat outside and make the most of the weather.
Here are just a handful of places to visit. If we haven't included your favourite, please share it in the comments below.
- The Last, St George's Street, Norwich
The Last has a few tables outside the front of the restaurant, but if you head to the back you'll be greeted by a picturesque courtyard covered in vines perfect for a spot of lunch.
- Rocky Bottoms, West Runton
Tuck into some fresh, locally-caught seafood at one of Rocky Bottoms' outside tables, looking out to sea.
- White Horse, Brancaster
Most Read
- 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
- 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
- 4 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
- 5 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
- 6 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 7 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
- 8 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
- 9 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
- 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
Situated on the Brancaster marshes, the White Horse is known for its stunning views. You can make the most of them through its marsh-side marquee or on its terrace.
- Acle Bridge Inn
The inn's riverside location means you can enjoy a spot of lunch as you watch boaters cruise past on a summer's day.
- Rooftop Gardens, Rose Lane, Norwich
For a view of the city's skyline while you eat your dinner, head to the Rooftop Gardens on Rose Lane.
- Rising Sun, Coltishall
Next to Coltishall Common, the restaurant overlooks the River Bure and is in a conservation area where you can watch the world go by.
- Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich
The Assembly House might be tucked away in the city centre, but it has a courtyard perfect for outdoor dining, including a new shepherd's hut serving station.
- Wiveton Bell
The pretty Wiveton Bell, which is featured in the Michelin guide, has a weather-proof marquee outside with plenty of room.
- Oak Bar Terrace, Thorpe St Andrew
The restaurant, bar and outdoor area has had a revamp in the last couple of years and there is now a spacious outdoor decking area, which feels tucked away and secluded.
- Kings Head, Letheringsett
The pub has a large beer garden out the back, a perfect spot to enjoy something to eat.
- The Locks Inn, Geldeston
The now community-run pub reopened in May after being taken on by more than 1,000 customers. Down a rural track, the pub has a large beer garden which backs onto the river - an oasis of calm.
- Woolf and Social, Norwich
Though it's in the middle of a golden triangle neighbourhood, the popular Woolf and Social has created an inviting outdoor area, which is undercover.
- Rose and Crown, Snettisham
The award-winning pub and restaurant has a spacious beer garden, and in the pandemic created a beach hut shack for customers eating and drinking al fresco.
- Ormesby Smokehouse
The popular smokehouse has recently added a smoke yard out the back, where people can tuck into its menu and listen to live music.
- The Lion, Thurne
Just a stone's throw from Thurne windmill, the Lion has a spacious outside area in what was formerly its car park.
- The Earlham, Earlham Road, Norwich
The Earlham was opened in June by Rosie Hanison, who also runs the Black Horse down the road. It has outdoor tables and picnic benches.
- Red Lion, Bishopgate, Norwich
The Red Lion is another recent addition to the city, having been reopened this summer by Nick and Briony De'Ath, who run other pubs around Norwich. It has seats outside overlooking the river.