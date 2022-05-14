All-vegan street food restaurant set to open in King's Lynn

Resist! Vegan Kitchen is about to open a restaurant in King's Lynn, having relocated from Peterborough - Credit: Resist! Vegan Kitchen

The creators of one of the 'UK's best kebabs' is set to open a new venture in King's Lynn - and it's all vegan.

Resist! Vegan Kitchen will be moving into its new restaurant in St James Street in mid-June having relocated from nearby Peterborough.

The eatery will be one of the first fully-vegan eateries to open in the town and will offer modern plant-based street food to diners.

A close-up of Resist! Vegan Kitchen's doner kebab dish, which helped the restaurant reach the finals of the British Kebab Awards - Credit: Resist! Vegan Kitchen

Owner Gareth Ellison said: "We've had such an amazing response since we announced we are moving to King's Lynn. Our social media profiles have blown up with messages of support.

"St James Street is a beautiful historic street and is the perfect place for us alongside a hive of other independent local businesses.

"The community has been really welcoming and they feel like family here already."

Gareth Ellison has had lots of celebrity visitors to his restaurant Resist! Vegan Kitchen, including Romesh Ranganathan - Credit: Resist! Vegan Kitchen

Resist! Vegan Kitchen first opened in 2017 and went on to became one of the best-rated restaurants in Peterborough and was ranked number one on TripAdvisor.

In 2021, it was named as a finalist in the British Kebab Awards for Best Regional Takeaway whose ceremony was hosted by Sadiq Khan in Westminster.

Mr Ellison, who has been vegan for 25 years, started the street food kitchen as a pop-up in a Peterborough before moving to its first premises.

He said: "The pop-up started off just serving vegan doner kebabs and it just went crazy so we soon moved into a permanent place.

"I love experimenting with flavours and making new creations. It isn't just falafel and tofu here.

"There will be a fully vegan menu of over 50 dishes as well as a cocktail bar and a gallery of local artists.

"We'll try to keep everything as local as we can using produce from local growers and local breweries while always keeping a focus on sustainability.

"We plan on holding lots of events at the new place, from fine dining experiences to taco Tuesdays and also live music nights."

Resist! Vegan Kitchen will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The official opening date is planned for June 11 and on June 17 it will welcome its first musical guests with Chicago artists, Andrew Paley of the Static Age and Bob Nanna from Hey Mercedes, stopping by as part of a European tour.







