Enjoy pizzas on the platform at café along former railway line

Pizza nights are very popular at Reepham Station Café - pictured is manager George Wright. - Credit: Reepham Station Café

Grab a slice of the action at a café at a former railway station, which offers everything from cakes to pizzas.

The Reepham Station Café runs alongside the Marriott's Way, a long-distance footpath which follows the track bed of a disused railway.

It is owned by Joanne Chipperfield who took it on two years ago, with George Wright and Lily Wade running it day-to-day.

The spacious outdoor area at Reepham Station Café. - Credit: Reepham Station Café

They have expanded the offering to include more hot food such as burgers.

It is open Monday 10am-3pm, Tuesday to Saturday 9am-4pm and Sundays 10am-3pm, with indoor and outdoor seating backing onto the old platform.

Every fortnight on a Thursday it is also open in the evening from 5.30pm until 8.30pm for woodfired pizzas, with vegan and gluten-free options too and choices ranging from veggie supreme to sticky pig.

Pizza evenings run fortnightly at Reepham Station Café. - Credit: Reepham Station Café

Simon Chipperfield, from Reepham Station Café, said: "The pizzas are really popular and we have loads of outdoor space for al fresco dining.

"People like how easy it is and it is important to diversify to stand out and offer different options."

Pre-booking is advised for the pizza nights by calling 01603 920707 with the next one on August 4.