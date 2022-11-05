Recipe: Make our Brown Sugar, Pumpkin and Spice Loaf Cake

Over half term I hit a bit of a wall on the cooking front. I think maybe it’s the darker, shorter days. That, and the endless stream of rain pounding in the garden.

My ‘domestic goddess’ prowess has been replaced by a sloth-like dressing gown-shuffler who would rather reheat a piece of cheese on toast than attempt to throw anything into a pan.

This week the kids BEGGED me for cake though, and I relented, not least because I had half a sorry-looking pumpkin to use up. Some had made it into a sloppily fashioned soup. The rest was sitting on the side in the kitchen, the remains of a Jack-O-Lantern eye gazing up at me like a horror movie victim.

A few cups of tea elevated my mojo enough to conjure up this week’s recipe, which is so simple even the most novice of bakers should be able to make it.

It’s an all-in-one (so no creaming or sifting and all that jazz), and it can be mixed, in the oven and on the table within 40 or so minutes.

If you’ve got a food processor with a fine grater setting, use it to save time (and your hands).

The end result tastes so much scrummier than it looks. The pumpkin melts into the batter, keeping it moist for several days. The combination of brown flour, sugars and spice gives it a wholesome flavour. And using oil produces a featherlight crumb.

We enjoyed it warm with a spoonful of Tiptree’s salted caramel spread and vanilla ice cream. It’s luscious with custard as a no-fuss Sunday pud. Or eat it the ‘normal’ way, cold with a cuppa.



Brown sugar, pumpkin and spice loaf cake

Ingredients

150g pumpkin or butternut squash, peeled and finely grated

150ml sunflower oil

2 large eggs

75g dark brown sugar

50g light brown sugar

175g wholemeal self-raising flour

2tsps orange extract

1.5tbsps candied ginger, finely chopped

1tsp mixed spice

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

50g toasted pumpkin seeds or finely chopped toasted nuts (optional)

Large pinch salt



Method

Heat the oven to 180C and line a 2lb loaf tin.

This is literally an all-in-one cake. So go for it. Just chuck all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until combined - just make sure the sugar is softened and not lumpy before you start.

Spoon the mix evenly into your prepared tin.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 30 to 35 minutes until risen and springy. A skewer should come out clean.

While it’s cooling I like to brush with a little honey or maple syrup and sprinkle over some more ginger. Toasted nuts work well too.

