Chef hopes to expand mobile seafood firm after 'great' start

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:47 PM September 14, 2022
George Randell owner of Randy's Seafood

George Randell owner of Randy's Seafood

A top chef has dreams of expanding his mobile seafood business after a successful first summer season. 

From the sea to his horsebox, George Randell, owner of Randy's Seafood, says he has been "overwhelmed" with support since launching the business earlier this summer.

The 25-year-old, who previously worked at the Wiveton Bell and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton, has been touring Norfolk offering fresh seafood caught by his brother and fisherman, Henry. 

And his customers get enough of it.

Randy's Seafood has had a great summer touring Norfolk

Randy's Seafood has had a great summer touring Norfolk

Mr Randell, from Cley, said: "It has been a really good summer. 

"We have sold out at most events and the feedback has been amazing."

Some of his best sellers include garlic lobster, coriander chilli and lime crab cakes, truffle and parmesan lobster and lobster thermidor. 

Mr Randell said their "best weekend to date" was at Junkyard Market in Norwich.

They are due to return on September 16, October 28, November 18 and November 25.

Freshly caught crab from Randy's Seafood

Freshly caught crab from Randy's Seafood

He added: "Our first summer has gone better than we ever expected.

"Eventually, we want another wagon but that's a long way off yet."

Randy's Seafood, which is available for hire, has a semi-regular pop-up at Pinewoods in Wells on Sunday evenings.

For more information about locations check the business's social media pages.

North Norfolk News

