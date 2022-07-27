7 of the best railway station cafés to visit in Norfolk
- Credit: Bure Valley Railway
Forget soggy sandwiches and overpriced meal deals and enjoy top notch food and drink at these station cafés before your journey.
These are some of Norfolk's best train station cafés, which are either on the main line or on a heritage railway.
1. Station Bistro, Wymondham
The Station Bistro, run by Brendan Gray since 2020, was recently named Norfolk's best café at the public-voted Muddy Stilettos awards.
On offer are breakfasts, lunches, afternoon tea and roasts on Sundays, with a restaurant-style menu on Friday evenings.
2. Platform One, Downham Market
This station on the edge of the Fens has a great pitstop for a coffee for those entering or leaving the platform.
The independent café and takeaway serves hot and cold drinks, bacon baps, sandwiches snacks and newspapers.
3. The Station Café, Reepham
The Station Café is in Station Road and is next to a disused railway line and along the Marriott's Way, so is an ideal spot for cyclists and those walking in the area.
The nearest operating station now is the heritage Whitwell and Reepham Station (NR10 4GA).
On offer are warm ciabattas, burgers, topped skin on fries and more, with pizza nights every other Thursday (pre-booking advised).
4. The Sidings, Whitwell
Over at Whitwell and Reepham Station is The Sidings Café and Bar, which offers very tasty cakes, hot and cold drinks, beer and meals.
There is also an enclosed garden if you want to enjoy food and drink al fresco and the museum and shop are also open throughout the week.
Enjoy a short diesel train ride at weekends, with special steam Sundays on the first Sunday of the month and special events during the year.
5. Whistlestop Café, Aylsham
Located at Aylsham Station on the Bure Valley Railway, which runs between there and Wroxham, the Whistlestop Café offers freshly baked cakes, sandwiches, light lunches, ice creams and hot and cold drinks.
It recently relaunched with a new menu and you can also pre-book an afternoon tea for a special treat.
6. The Refreshment Room, Sheringham
Pop into The Refreshment Room at the North Norfolk Railway Station in Sheringham, which runs on The Poppy Line between there and Holt, for a cuppa and cake before stepping on board.
It is also just a stone's throw from the mainline Sheringham Station, with a Great Anglia service to and from Norwich on the Bittern Line.
7. The Signal Box Café, Wells
Visit the charming Signal Box Café before taking a trip on the world's smallest public railway, which goes on a half-hour journey through the countryside to Walsingham.
The café offers a range of snacks and there is also a play area.