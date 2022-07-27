News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 of the best railway station cafés to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:24 PM July 27, 2022
The Whistlestop Café is relaunching at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station, pictured is baker Lesley. 

Baker Lesley at The Whistlestop Cafe at Aylsham station on the Bure Valley Railway. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

Forget soggy sandwiches and overpriced meal deals and enjoy top notch food and drink at these station cafés before your journey. 

These are some of Norfolk's best train station cafés, which are either on the main line or on a heritage railway. 

The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café. 

The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café. - Credit: Station Bistro

1. Station Bistro, Wymondham

The Station Bistro, run by Brendan Gray since 2020, was recently named Norfolk's best café at the public-voted Muddy Stilettos awards.

On offer are breakfasts, lunches, afternoon tea and roasts on Sundays, with a restaurant-style menu on Friday evenings. 

Kevin Sewell, who works at Platform One at the Downham Market train station.

Kevin Sewell, who works at Platform One at the Downham Market train station. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

2. Platform One, Downham Market 

This station on the edge of the Fens has a great pitstop for a coffee for those entering or leaving the platform.

The independent café and takeaway serves hot and cold drinks, bacon baps, sandwiches snacks and newspapers. 

A burger on offer from The Station Café in Reepham. 

A burger on offer from The Station Café in Reepham. - Credit: The Station Café

3. The Station Café, Reepham 

The Station Café is in Station Road and is next to a disused railway line and along the Marriott's Way, so is an ideal spot for cyclists and those walking in the area.

The nearest operating station now is the heritage Whitwell and Reepham Station (NR10 4GA).

On offer are warm ciabattas, burgers, topped skin on fries and more, with pizza nights every other Thursday (pre-booking advised).

Whitwell and Reepham Train Station Steam Sunday event. Driver Dan Knights.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Enjoy a day out at Whitwell and Reepham Station. - Credit: Archant

4. The Sidings, Whitwell

Over at Whitwell and Reepham Station is The Sidings Café and Bar, which offers very tasty cakes, hot and cold drinks, beer and meals.

There is also an enclosed garden if you want to enjoy food and drink al fresco and the museum and shop are also open throughout the week. 

Enjoy a short diesel train ride at weekends, with special steam Sundays on the first Sunday of the month and special events during the year.  

The Whistlestop Café is relaunching at the Bure Valley Railway's Aylsham Station, pictured is baker Lesley. 

Baker Lesley at The Whistlestop Cafe at Aylsham station on the Bure Valley Railway. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

5. Whistlestop Café, Aylsham

Located at Aylsham Station on the Bure Valley Railway, which runs between there and Wroxham, the Whistlestop Café offers freshly baked cakes, sandwiches, light lunches, ice creams and hot and cold drinks. 

It recently relaunched with a new menu and you can also pre-book an afternoon tea for a special treat.

The fish and chip train runs on the North Norfolk Railway. 

The Refreshment Room is at Sheringham Station along the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

6. The Refreshment Room, Sheringham

Pop into The Refreshment Room at the North Norfolk Railway Station in Sheringham, which runs on The Poppy Line between there and Holt, for a cuppa and cake before stepping on board.

It is also just a stone's throw from the mainline Sheringham Station, with a Great Anglia service to and from Norwich on the Bittern Line. 

Wells and Walsingham Light Railway has reopened to the public

Visit The Signal Box Café at Wells Station. - Credit: Neil Didsbury / Archant 2021

7. The Signal Box Café, Wells 

Visit the charming Signal Box Café before taking a trip on the world's smallest public railway, which goes on a half-hour journey through the countryside to Walsingham. 

The café offers a range of snacks and there is also a play area.

