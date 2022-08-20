7 pubs to visit with stunning views of Norfolk

Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge. The pub viewed from the bridge next to the River Bure. Credit: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

With swathes of beautiful countryside and waterways, Norfolk is not short of pubs in locations with stunning views.

Here are seven pubs to visit where you can enjoy a pint or two while marvelling at the surrounding scenery.

1. Rising Sun

View of the Rising Sun on the River Bure at Coltishall on a June day.Picture: James BassCopy: Lets TalkFor: Lets TalkEN Pics © 2006 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Lets Talk © 2006

Where: Wroxham Road, Coltishall, Norwich, NR12 7EA

Opening times: Monday to Friday 10am - 10pm, Saturday 9am - 10pm and Sunday 9.30am - 9.30pm

The Rising Sun is situated in the Bure Valley, a stretch of countryside that follows the River Bure from Aylsham to Wroxham.

It has lovely views over the river where you can watch boats go by all day long.

The pub has an extensive menu offering everything from Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas to fish and chips.

2. Ox and Plough

The Ox and Plough looks over the historic village green in Old Buckenham - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Where: The Green, Old Buckenham, Attleborough, NR17 1RN

Opening times: Monday 3.30pm - 9pm, Tuesday to Saturday noon - midnight, Sunday noon - 8pm

The Ox and Plough overlooks the historic village green in Old Buckenham.

It has become a popular spot for bike enthusiasts who regularly visit in their hundreds and can be seen parked up on the green.

There is often live music in the evenings and the pub serves a range of dishes.

3. Sculthorpe Mill

Sculthorpe Mill has been named among the country's best waterside pubs. - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Where: Lynn Road, Fakenham, NR21 9QG

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 8am - 11pm, Sunday 8am - 10pm

Sculthorpe Mill is a village pub near Fakenham and it reopened in 2021 with new owners who have invested in its garden.

The building was built in 1757 as a watermill on the River Wensum and now serves as a pub and hotel with countryside views.

The owners' efforts have led to lots of accolades and the pub is often named as having one of the best pub gardens in the country.

4. Rushcutters Arms

The Rushcutters in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Archant

Where: Yarmouth Road, Norwich, NR7 0HE

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 11am - 11pm, Sunday 11am - 10.30pm

Located in Thorpe St Andrew on the outskirts of Norwich, the Rushcutters sits on the banks of the River Yare.

The Grade II listed pub offers a warm and cosy atmosphere inside and pleasant views across the river from its large garden.

5. Dun Cow

The pub garden at Dun Cow in Salthouse. - Credit: Archant/Danielle Booden

Where: Purdy Street, Salthouse, Holt, NR25 7XA

Opening times: Monday to Sunday noon - 9.30pm

This north Norfolk pub has recently been named one of the best eateries with a view, according to the Guardian.

There is a large garden to the front of the restaurant where customers can take in the surrounding views of the marshes, a Wildlife Trust bird reserve and beyond to the sea.

6. Acle Bridge Inn

Where: Acle Bridge, Acle, Norwich, NR13 3AS

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 11am - 10.30pm

If you're after a riverside vantage point, there are few better than the river view from the Acle Bridge Inn's beer garden.

It welcomes families - and pets - for a hearty meal, as well as boaters with its on-site moorings.

Its menu includes traditional pub fare and it has recently built a patio area.

7. The Gunton Arms

The Gunton Arms at Gunton - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Where: Thorpe Market, Norwich, NR11 8TZ

Opening times: Monday to Saturday noon - 11pm, Sunday noon - 10.30pm

If you are looking for award-winning food with a view, the Gunton Arms is a great choice.

It is situated in a historic 1000-acre deer park just four miles from the north Norfolk coast, offering panoramic views of the park.

The pub, which has a number of rooms for overnight stays, was recently named one of the most romantic hotels in the country.