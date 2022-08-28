Pubs you can visit for a pit-stop along the Norfolk Coast Path
With long swathes of sandy beaches, clifftop views and an abundance of wildlife, the Norfolk Coastal Path is one of the most picturesque trails you can find in the country.
Tackling the entire length is some feat, as it runs for more than 80 miles from Hunstanton in the west to Hopton-on-Sea in the east.
Thankfully, there are many watering holes to stop at for some respite and a bite to eat to keep you going.
Starting from Hunstanton, here is a look at some of the pub pit-stops you can find along the way.
The Mariner
Where: Golf Course Road, Hunstanton, PE36 6JJ
If you are in need of a refreshment right from the get-go, then The Mariner may be your first port of call.
A warm welcome awaits and visitors can enjoy a selection of pub classics and real ales while enjoying views across the North Sea.
The White Horse
Where: Kirkgate, Holme next-to-Sea, PE36 6LH
Two miles into the trip could be a bit soon to rest but no one would judge if you felt tempted to visit this traditional pub.
It is a popular spot with walkers and holiday makers and has a large beer garden to enjoy if you fancied dining al fresco.
The Chequers Inn
Where: High Street, Thornham, Hunstanton, PE36 6LY
The next village on the journey is Thornham, which is known for having one of the most remote beaches in Norfolk.
The Chequers Inn makes for a great pit-stop and has a newly refurbished restaurant offering a diverse and evolving menu with lots of local produce.
The White Horse
Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King's Lynn, PE31 8BY
If you are a fan of seafood dishes then this is the place to go for lunch.
The White Horse is an award-winning gastro pub that has stunning views across the salt marshes.
The Golden Fleece
Where: 18 The Quay, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AH
With four pubs in quick succession, it is probably time to do some walking. After about a two-and-a-half hour hike you'll come to the Golden Fleece in Wells.
This family and dog-friendly inn sits right on the quay in the coastal town of Wells which offers a menu of seasonal specials and pub classics.
The White Horse
Where: 4 High Street, Blakeney, Holt, NR25 7AL
Don't be fooled by the lack of variety in these pubs' monikers - the establishments themselves each offer a unique experience.
At Blakeney's White Horse, its focus is on Adnams ales as it is one of the Suffolk brewery's managed inns.
Dun Cow
Where: Purdy Street, Salthouse, Holt, NR25 7XA
After leaving Blakeney, the Norfolk Coast Path takes you through Cley, a Norfolk Wildlife Trust reserve that is home to an abundance of wildlife.
Past Cley you'll stumble across the Dun Cow in Salthouse which has been making a name for itself as one of the best places to eat at with a view.
The Crown
Where: Lifeboat Plain, East Cliff, Sheringham NR26 8BQ
After Salthouse, you'll pass the town of Sheringham which has lots of options for a pit-stop.
One pub to try is The Crown which is located near to the lifeboat station and the promenade.
The clifftop pub serves a range of ales and also has live music in the evening at the weekends.
The Wellington
Where: Garden Street, Cromer, NR27 9HN
Much like Sheringham, Cromer is awash with watering holes and venues to visit.
The Wellington is one option of many to choose and it offers a large range of beverages to keep you refreshed.
Why not stop at Cromer pier as well for an ice cream or perhaps a show at the theatre as well?
The Ship Inn
Where: 21 Beach Road, Mundesley, Norwich, NR11 8BQ
Once back on the coastal path, you'll end up on the eastern side of the coast at Mundesley, which is known for its long and sandy beaches.
The Ship Inn is certainly a pub with a view offering a panoramic lookout over the North Sea.
It is one of the oldest pubs on the Norfolk coast and dates back 300 years to the 18th century.
The Hill House Inn
Where: Happisburgh Road, Happisburgh, Norwich, NR12 0PW
The Hill House Inn is another pub steeped in history and is situated in a building that was originally three Tudor cottages built in the 16th century.
Arthur Conan Doyle, author of the Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, is thought to have frequented it where he likely enjoyed one of the many local ales on offer.
The Dutchy's Tavern
Where: California Rd, California, Great Yarmouth NR29 3QN
If you are looking for a lively boozer then the Dutchy's Tavern would be a good place to visit while on your travels.
There is live entertainment every weekend and you can also enjoy a game or two of pool.
The Landmark
Where: 31 Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EN
This pub can be found along the Golden Mile in Great Yarmouth nestled among the arcades and sweet shops the seaside resort is known for.
Inside you'll find a selection of ales and it also has a soft play area at the back.
The Turnstone
Where: The Turnstone, Station Road, Hopton, Great Yarmouth, NR31 9BH
One of the final pubs you'll find along the Norfolk Coast Path is the Turnstone in Hopton.
If you've managed to complete the 80-mile hike then a hearty meal is well-deserved and here you'll find a range of classic British dishes which can be washed down with your drink of choice.