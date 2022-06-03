News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman opens pub at home after her local closes for jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:05 PM June 3, 2022
The newly-created pub at Melody House B&B in Great Ryburgh. 

The newly-created pub at Melody House B&B in Great Ryburgh - Credit: Supplied

After finding out her local pub was going to be closed for the jubilee weekend, a resident in a Norfolk village took matters into her own hands.

Audrey Buxton has run Melody House B&B in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, since 2013 where she also lives and previously ran pubs with son Christopher. 

The village pub The Blue Boar Inn is currently closed as it was recently put up for lease. 

So with her local shut for the Platinum Jubilee, Ms Buxton decided to turn her sitting room into a pub for locals, serving five real ales and a range of wines and spirits.

Luckily she already had an alcohol licence and it was a huge team effort over a week with the help of her son and her neighbours in Station Road.

Ms Buxton said: "All the villagers were putting on Facebook that there was no pub and nowhere to go - so with the wonderful help of my friends we have made my sitting room into a bar."

The pub is open from 4pm until late, until Sunday, June 5, and there will be live music and karaoke too.

