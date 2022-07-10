Pizza business which customers say is 'best ever' announces new pitch
- Credit: Priory Woodfired Pizza
Three students who set up a pizza business after losing their part-time jobs due to lockdown are enjoying a slice of success.
Morgan Hardy, 21, her brother Logan, 18, and Miss Hardy's boyfriend George Chrisovelides set up Priory Woodfired Pizza in 2020 in a converted horsebox.
They all love cooking and Mr Chrisovelides is half-Sicilian, with the trio taking inspiration from his grandma's recipes.
They secured a pitch in a field at St Olave's Priory Farm and offer everything from The Dirty Monk with their take on a meat feast to The Decoy with shredded duck and there are vegan options too.
They are back there every Saturday over the summer holidays from 4pm from July 23.
New for 2022, they have secured a Friday pitch at the White House Beach Caravan and Motorhome Club in Kessingland from 4pm, which began last week.
Miss Hardy said: "Last summer we did around 100 pizzas a week and customers said it was the best pizza they had ever had.
"People also brought dogs, blankets and footballs to St Olave's for a pizza picnic."
Most Read
- 1 Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?
- 2 A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years
- 3 TUI passengers 'face nightmare' after being stranded at airport for hours
- 4 Multiple crews called to blaze at a flat in city building
- 5 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
- 6 Multiple fire crews attend building blaze in Attleborough
- 7 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
- 8 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Bryan Adams' Blickling concert?
- 9 Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale
- 10 What you need to know about flying ant day
Ordering in advance is also available online and you can hire their pizza oven too.