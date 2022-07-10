Pizza business which customers say is 'best ever' announces new pitch

George Chrisovelides, Logan Hardy and Megan Hardy set up Priory Woodfired Pizza in 2020. - Credit: Priory Woodfired Pizza

Three students who set up a pizza business after losing their part-time jobs due to lockdown are enjoying a slice of success.

Morgan Hardy, 21, her brother Logan, 18, and Miss Hardy's boyfriend George Chrisovelides set up Priory Woodfired Pizza in 2020 in a converted horsebox.

One of the pizzas out the oven from Priory Woodfired Pizza. - Credit: Priory Woodfired Pizza

They all love cooking and Mr Chrisovelides is half-Sicilian, with the trio taking inspiration from his grandma's recipes.

They secured a pitch in a field at St Olave's Priory Farm and offer everything from The Dirty Monk with their take on a meat feast to The Decoy with shredded duck and there are vegan options too.

They are back there every Saturday over the summer holidays from 4pm from July 23.

The Decoy shredded duck from Priory Woodfired Pizza. - Credit: Priory Woodfired Pizza

New for 2022, they have secured a Friday pitch at the White House Beach Caravan and Motorhome Club in Kessingland from 4pm, which began last week.

Miss Hardy said: "Last summer we did around 100 pizzas a week and customers said it was the best pizza they had ever had.

Pizza picnics are back at St Olave's Priory this summer. - Credit: Priory Woodfired Pizza

"People also brought dogs, blankets and footballs to St Olave's for a pizza picnic."

Ordering in advance is also available online and you can hire their pizza oven too.