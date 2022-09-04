7 of the best places to eat seafood in Norfolk

Norfolk offers an array of different places to eat seafood - Credit: Danielle Booden

With 90 miles of coastline, fresh seafood can be enjoyed by the bucketload in Norfolk.

To help you choose, here are seven places to get your hands on some tasty fish in the county.

1. The Old Forge Seafood Restaurant

Where: Fakenham Road, Fakenham, NR21 OBD

The Old Forge specialises in fresh seafood with lobster, crabs and oysters bought daily from fishermen at Blakeney and Wells and prepared on site.

The restaurant is a 14th-century former coaching station and is even a favourite of a Hollywood legend.

In April, Grease star John Travolta shocked the restaurant's staff and customers as he turned up for dinner while filming in the area.

2. The White Horse

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, PE31 8BY

From crab to lobster, The White Horse in Brancaster prides itself on serving customers only the freshest ingredients.

But if hungry customers are unable to decide on a main, they could choose a seafood platter to share which offers a half chilled North Sea lobster, dressed Cromer crab, four British Rock oysters, Staithe Smokehouse salmon, cold water prawns, saffron pickled cockles and smoked mackerel for £79.

3. Wells Crab House

Where: 38-40 Freeman Street, Wells, NR23 1BA

Following a refurb earlier this year, Wells Crab House has a menu brimming with flavour and plenty of options to choose from.

The restaurant has established a number of partnerships with local suppliers such as with Andy Frary on his Andorra Star 2 boat who provides the crabs and mussels enjoyed by customers.

Lobsters are provided by Billy Ward on his Predator Boat and oysters from Richard Loose from Brancaster, with all other seafood supplied by Soletrader.

4. Bure River Cottage Restaurant

Where: 27 Lower Street, Horning, NR12 8AA

Serving fresh fish supplied locally from Norfolk and Suffolk, the Bure River Cottage Restaurant is a popular choice among the county's seafood fans.

Located in the picturesque setting of Horning by the Norfolk Broads, the restaurant solely offers seafood but its menu changes daily and is written on blackboards.

5. Rocky Bottoms

Where: Cromer Road, West Runton, NR27 9QA

Having started out as an 1800s brick kiln, Rocky Bottoms was bought by husband and wife team Ali and Richard Matthews, a local fishing family who have transformed the site.

Every day Mr Mathews and his son Winston take to the seas in their traditional double-ended Norfolk crab boat, the Anna-Gail, to set lobster pots and catch the famous local brown crabs.

Their haul is then brought back to the restaurant where it's either placed into specially-built seawater tanks or prepared there and then, served up just hours later.

6. Joyful West's Shellfish Bar

Where: High Street, Sheringham, NR26 8JP

Located a stone's throw away from Sheringham Beach, Joyful West's Shellfish Bar is renowned for its tasty crab sandwiches.

With friendly staff and a good knowledge of all things seafood, the bar is a popular choice among locals and holidaymakers alike.

7. The Octopus Seafood Restaurant

Where: 42 King Street, Great Yarmouth, NR20 2PN

The Octopus Seafood Restaurant opened in December 2021 at the site of the former Kings Wine Bar in Great Yarmouth.

Owned by Ben Melhado and Mario George, the duo wanted to create a business which celebrated the town's heritage by offering the freshest seafood sourced from local fishermen.

The menu serves everything from lobster to swordfish steak.