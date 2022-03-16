News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norfolk pizza van vying to be world's best at Las Vegas competition

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:32 PM March 16, 2022
Couple Danny and Lucy Child launched The Pizza Slice Guy in September 2020. 

Couple Danny and Lucy Child launched The Pizza Slice Guy in September 2020. - Credit: Supplied

The owner of a Norfolk pizza van launched during the pandemic is hoping for a slice of success at an international competition.

Danny Child, 30, started The Pizza Slice Guy in September 2020 with help from wife Lucy and brother-in-law Patrick. 

Mr Child, who previously worked as an electrician, started on his driveway and soon went from selling five to 100 pizzas a night.

He now does pop-ups around King's Lynn at weekends alongside private events, which fits well around childcare for son Phoenix, born in March 2020. 

The Pizza Slice Guy van pops up around King's Lynn and also does private events. 

The Pizza Slice Guy van pops up around King's Lynn and also does private events. - Credit: Supplied

The pizzas are a hybrid between Neapolitan and New York styles, with a range of toppings on offer. 

This weekend he is heading to Las Vegas to compete at the International Pizza Expo in the traditional category against 80 other businesses. 

Mr Child said: "When we were starting out I watched loads of YouTube videos about pizzas and said to my wife I would love to compete."

Food and Drink
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Nirvana Health and Fitness in Lowestoft, which has been closed following Sentinel Leisure Trust's decision to cease trading.

Leisure and fitness operator ceases trading as sites close

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon