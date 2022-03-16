Norfolk pizza van vying to be world's best at Las Vegas competition

Couple Danny and Lucy Child launched The Pizza Slice Guy in September 2020. - Credit: Supplied

The owner of a Norfolk pizza van launched during the pandemic is hoping for a slice of success at an international competition.

Danny Child, 30, started The Pizza Slice Guy in September 2020 with help from wife Lucy and brother-in-law Patrick.

Mr Child, who previously worked as an electrician, started on his driveway and soon went from selling five to 100 pizzas a night.

He now does pop-ups around King's Lynn at weekends alongside private events, which fits well around childcare for son Phoenix, born in March 2020.

The Pizza Slice Guy van pops up around King's Lynn and also does private events. - Credit: Supplied

The pizzas are a hybrid between Neapolitan and New York styles, with a range of toppings on offer.

This weekend he is heading to Las Vegas to compete at the International Pizza Expo in the traditional category against 80 other businesses.

Mr Child said: "When we were starting out I watched loads of YouTube videos about pizzas and said to my wife I would love to compete."