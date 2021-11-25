New fine dining space opens at golf course restaurant

One of the dishes at The Perowne Room at The Stables. - Credit: The Stables at Royal Norwich

A new fine dining restaurant has opened at a Norfolk golf course.

The Perowne Room has opened at The Stables restaurant, bar and meeting space at the Royal Norwich golf course in Weston Longville.

In the original building of the former Weston Estate, it will open every Friday and Saturday evening from 6.30pm.

The menu, created by head chef Dan Herbert, will focus on seasonality and local suppliers.

Mr Herbert said the menu would include ingredients sourced from the likes of Swannington Farm to Fork, Baron Bigod, Norfolk Quail and Staithe Smokehouse.

A herb garden created during lockdown will provide ingredients for dishes, while sourdough bread will be made from restaurant by-products at its on-site microbrewery.

The Perowne Room will open at The Stables at the Royal Norwich. - Credit: The Royal Norwich

Mr Herbert said: "We’re delighted to be opening the Perowne Room and to bring customers in Norfolk a new fine dining experience.

"With a stunning backdrop of the Weston Estate, a stylish and elegant venue and most importantly a vibrant, seasonal and locally grown menu, The Perowne Room provides a unique food experience."

Royal Norwich head chef Dan Herbert. - Credit: Kevin Murray



