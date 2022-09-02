Get toffee cream tart delivered to your door by new cycling dessert firm

Pedal Puddings is a new dessert delivery business in Attleborough which has been set up by Marie Paul and Denise Allington - Credit: Marie Paul

From toffee cream tart to sticky toffee pudding, two women have been peddling "old school desserts" to homes around a Norfolk town.

Pedal Puddings is a new dessert delivery business based in Attleborough.

It has been set up by friends of more than 20-years, Marie Paul and Denise Allington, who had always dreamed of starting their very own baking business.

Ms Paul, 52, said: "We both have a real passion for food. I am a commercial chef and Denise is a care home manager and an amazing baker.

"We love the old recipes which take you back to when you were a kid.

"One day we thought, there is definitely a gap in the market for a dessert and puddings delivery service in Attleborough.

"Like when you've finished your Sunday dinner and there’s nothing in the house.

"So we said 'why don’t we make up some puddings and can we deliver them on our bikes'.

"On a whim we got baking and it all happened really quickly."

Just two weeks since the pair announced the launch of Pedal Puddings, they have been inundated with requests.

The menu - which changes weekly - is posted on Wednesdays and pre-orders are taken for the weekend and delivered to homes located within a two-mile radius around Attleborough.

Some of their favourites so far have been the toffee cream tart, bread and butter pudding with custard, crumbles, sticky toffee and chocolate pudding, cheesecakes and trifle.

Ms Paul, who lives in Springfields, said: "Already we are having to do two delivery days due to the demand.

"We are very happy with how business has been going so far. We get a real kick out of it.

"It's also keeping us very fit."

As well as desserts, in the winter months Ms Paul says they hope to start delivering warm meals on Sundays.

She added: "Many years ago we both worked for meals on wheels. Now, we feel, this support is not available to support the elderly in our community."

Looking to the future, if all goes well, the pair said they may also expand Pedal Puddings to serve surrounding postcodes.