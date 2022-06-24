News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hotel hosting summer garden party with afternoon tea and gin cocktails

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:15 AM June 24, 2022
Park Farm Hotel hosting afternoon tea party

Park Farm Hotel is hosting an English summer garden party offering the chance to enjoy an afternoon tea alongside gin cocktails and live music - Credit: Park Farm Hotel

There are few things more quintessentially English than afternoon tea and gin.

And a hotel near Norwich is combining the two for its garden party.

Park Farm Hotel in Hethersett is inviting people to join them for a "celebration of the start of the summer" in its grounds for the event on Saturday, July 2.

Home Farm Gin serving cocktails at Park Farm Hotel's summer garden party

Home Farm Gin, which produces the spirit in the field next door to Park Farm Hotel, will be serving cocktails and talking guests through its production process - Credit: Park Farm Hotel

Marketing manager Lucy Gowing said: "We can't wait to mark the start of summer and will be offering our traditional afternoon tea outside our beautiful Georgian farmhouse.

"Our neighbours Home Farm Gin will be joining us, serving cocktails alongside our savoury and sweet treats.

"We will also have lawn games and local artist Dale Bullimore will be serenading our guests."

Tickets are £32 per person and the event will be held from 1pm to 4pm.

The afternoon tea party is the first in a new series of events being held at the hotel alongside businesses from across Norfolk.

