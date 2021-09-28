7 Oktoberfest events happening in Norfolk in 2021

Published: 3:04 PM September 28, 2021

Oktoberfest Gorleston returns to The Ocean Room this October. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

Raise your steins in the air as Oktoberfest events are planned across Norfolk over the next month.

The Bavarian Strollers oompah band performing at Oktoberfest Norwich at OPEN, which has moved to Epic Studios for 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay

1. Epic Oktoberfest, Norwich

Where: Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

When: October 2, 6pm-11pm

Price: Unreserved seating: £15, VIP (includes reserved stage seating and free first food and drink): £32, epic-tv.com

This popular Oktoberfest event previously took place at OPEN in Bank Plain, but with the venue now closed it has moved to Epic Studios for 2021.

There will be a range of authentic Bavarian beers, supplied by 700-year-old brewery ABK, German food, including bratwurst, and live music from oompah band The Bavarian Strollers and Norfolk party band Night Train.

Oktoberfeast is taking place at The Ffolkes pub and hotel. - Credit: daniellaphotography.co.uk

2. Oktoberfeast, Hillington

Where: The Ffolkes, Lynn Road, Hillington, PE31 6BJ

When: October 15, 16, 22 and 23, 5pm until late on Fridays, 12pm until late on Saturdays, book a 1 hour 45 minute table slot

Price: £3 to £6.50, under-12s free, ffolkes.org.uk/oktoberfeast

Street Feast at The Ffolkes, a pub and hotel near Sandringham, has been running since December 2020 and it is set to get a German makeover this October.

At Oktoberfeast, there will be street food with a Bavarian twist, including pretzels and bratwurst sausages, German and local craft beers and live oomaph band Würst Brass.

Oaktoberfest with bottomless Bavarian beer will take place at The Oak Bar and Terrace, pictured is owner Marcus Pearcey. - Credit: Archant

3. Oaktoberfest, Thorpe St Andrew

Where: The Oak Bar Terrace, 89 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0HH

When: October 8: 7pm to 9.30pm, October 9: 4pm to 6.30pm or 8pm to 10.30pm

Price: £39, theoakbarterrace.co.uk/oaktoberfest

Oaktoberfest will take place at The Oak Bar and Terrace at The Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew, just outside Norwich.

Guests will be able to enjoy two-and-a-half hours of bottomless Bavarian beer.

There will also be German food, including Bratwurst eating competitions, live music and prizes for the best dressed.

Oktoberfest is returning to Gorleston. - Credit: Oktoberfest Gorleston

4. Oktoberfest Gorleston, Gorleston

Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: October 8: 7pm-12am, October 9: 12pm-12am, bookable in slots

Price: From £7.50, ticketarena.festicket.com/events/oktoberfest-oceanrooms/2021/shop

Oktoberfest is returning to the Norfolk coast this October, with German beers and steins, traditional food and singing and dancing encouraged.

There will also be a live oompah band, DJs and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available too.

Enjoy Bavarian beer and food at Oktoberfest. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Oktoberfest Norwich, Norwich

Where: Eaton Park, South Park Avenue, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: October 2, 12pm-11pm, bookable as slots

Price: £20, oktoberfestnorwich.co.uk

Eaton Park will be transformed this weekend for Oktoberfest Norwich, with 30,000 litres of beer on offer.

Get your stein filled up and step inside a huge tent and prepare to be entertained Bavarian style, or grab some German food from the outdoor food court.

There will be six beers on tap at Duration Brewing's Oktoberfest, including its Harvest Bier. - Credit: Duration Brewing

6. Oktoberfest, West Acre

Where: Duration Brewing, Abbey Farm, River Road, West Acre, PE32 1UA

When: October 1 and 2, 4pm-8pm

Price: From £10 for two people, shop.durationbeer.com

While indoor tickets are sold out, you can still book a courtyard table, which is ideal for families and those with dogs.

Fanny Adams Catering will be bringing a taste of Bavaria to Norfolk and it will include bratwurst, pickles and lots of mustard.

There will be six Duration Brewing beers on tap, including its Harvest Bier, and there is free parking.

The Crown pub in Reepham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

7. The Crown, Reepham

Where: 90 Ollands Road, Reepham, NR10 4EJ

When: October 2, 7.30pm until late

Price: £10pp, buy at The Crown

Oktoberfest is coming to The Crown on Saturday and a German music disco will get you in the party spirit.

Tickets include a stein of German beer and you will also be able to buy bratwurst.