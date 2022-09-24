News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
OktoberFEAST returning with German beer, street food and oompah band

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:18 AM September 24, 2022
OktoberFEAST is coming to The Ffolkes in October. 

OktoberFEAST is coming to The Ffolkes in October. - Credit: The Ffolkes

Dust off your lederhosen as an Oktoberfest event with a focus on top notch food as well as drink is returning.

OktoberFEAST will take place at The Ffolkes pub in Hillington, near Sandringham in west Norfolk, on Fridays and Saturdays on October 14 and 15 and 21 and 22 from 5pm until late.

The pub will be given a German makeover and there will be premium German beers, themed cocktails, Bavarian-inspired dishes and oompah band Wurst Brass. 

The Ffolkes pub will be given a German makeover for OktoberFEAST. 

The Ffolkes pub will be given a German makeover for OktoberFEAST. - Credit: The Ffolkes

The food traders will be The Weiner Takes it All with hot dogs, Oishii Street Kitchen and Reesey's desserts. 

Standing tickets are £4 or £10 for seated and you can book a time slot on The Ffolkes website, with children £4 though you need to call. 

The event is also dog-friendly and dietary requirements are catered for. 

Tuck into a delicious dessert from Reesey's. 

Tuck into a delicious dessert from Reesey's. - Credit: DANIELLAPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK

The Ffolkes, which is also a hotel, has undergone a huge refurbishment over the last year with a new crazy golf course, spa cabins and a colourful revamp of the pub. 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

