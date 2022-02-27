News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Stressful but really fun' - 20-year-old's cake business in high demand

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:02 PM February 27, 2022
Isabel Powley launched Oh Bakey! in 2020, pictured is a cake grazing board. 

Isabel Powley launched Oh Bakey! in 2020, pictured is a cake grazing board. - Credit: Supplied

The owner of a cake business launched during the first lockdown is enjoying sweet success and couldn't be happier that she is doing what she loves.

Isabel Powley, 20, runs Oh Bakey! from her home in Runham, near Acle, and she launched it a few months after the first lockdown in 2020.

A Frozen-themed goodie box from Oh Bakey! 

A Frozen-themed goodie box from Oh Bakey! - Credit: Supplied

With people stuck indoors looking for a pick-me-up and to treat loved ones the business began to grow.

Miss Powley said: "I had planned to open that year anyway and it fell on Covid, but that actually worked out quite well."

On offer is bespoke celebration cakes, cupcakes, cakesicles, sugar cookies, brownies, treat boxes and platter boards.

A bespoke celebration cake from Oh Bakey!

A bespoke celebration cake from Oh Bakey! - Credit: Supplied

She added: "I have a part-time job for a few hours a week but this is pretty much my full time - it is stressful with long hours but really fun.

"When you order from me you get a very tailored service."

See menus and message to order on Instagram @oh.bakey, on Facebook or email orders@ohbakey.com

