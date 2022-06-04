Review: How is the food at the Oak Tree in Norwich?

I'd had been wanting to try the offering at this pub just beyond the ring road in Norwich's south for a while.

But what made me finally put it on my food reviewer's list actually came from the pages of this newspaper in late April.

To be more specific, we reported the Oak Tree was offering unlimited Yorkies with every Sunday roast.

And as I'm in full agreement with author of that piece that "Yorkshire puddings are the best part of a roast dinner", my wife and I sauntered in at around 7pm on the sabbath.

I soon found out they had already run out of roast dinners for the day, which threw my whole plan to tell you about them into disarray.

So we headed back to the drawing board and into one of the several comfortable dining areas to consult the menu.

This was my first time eating out after the new laws around nutritional advice came in, and I studiously tried to avoid looking too closely at the numbers next to 'kcal' after every item.

To kick things off my wife chose the prawn and calamari duo starter (£5.79). A trio of battered prawns sat alongside three sticks of calamari, also covered in breadcrumbs, and she got a small put of lemon mayo for dipping.

I tried a bit of a calamari stick and it was nice, I just wish I had got to have more!

I went for the grilled chicken and chorizo skewers (£5.99).This was really good value - two sticks of well-cooked meat on a small bed of peppers and onion - the whole thing drizzled with sweet chilli sauce.

The flavours contrasted nicely. I could even have used a slice of bread or two with it, but the skewers were still great on their own.

For her main, my wife turned to the specials menu, which were listed on a blackboard right next to where we were sitting.

She eventually chose the lobster linguine (£15.28). I got to try a bit of it and it was great - the seafood nice and salty and working in harmony with the pasta's white wine sauce.

Spring onion, chives and pea shoots added sprinklings of green to the dish, which looked like it was prepared with a great deal of care and attention.

I went for the signature Hunter's chicken (£12.49), which was brilliant. The plate was well-presented with a generous portion of chips and battered onion rings, along with a pile of fresh peas and a grilled tomato.

The chicken itself was kept piping hot in its own ceramic dish - as is often done with Hunter's chicken - which had the added bonus of stopping the sticky, barbecue sauce from running everywhere.

The chicken was topped with bacon, and the whole thing was covered with melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. It made for quite a flavoursome combination, and the meat itself tasted juicy and fresh.

Although our bellies were already quite full, we soldiered on and both ordered pudding, which arrived promptly in identical, tall sundae bowls.

My wife went for the Eton Mess sundae (£5.29) topped with a great deal of cream and strawberries. Underneath were broken-off sections of meringue and vanilla ice cream.

It was brought together with raspberry coulis sauce, and seemed to be a very well done version of this classic British dessert.

Seeking a chocolate fix, I went for the Easter sundae (£5.79) from the specials menu. The bulk of this was made up of layers of vanilla ice cream and chocolate fudge cake.

Chocolate sauce and cream were poured over that, and the whole lot was adorned with Smarties and a Creme Egg (£5.79).

I would have normally enjoy all of the constituent parts, but all together they were somehow overwhelming and a bit too sickly sweet.

I could only make it about halfway through before I had to admit defeat and stop eating, although to be fair that was mostly due to the fact the previous courses were so filling. I'd probably avoid this in the future, but if you'e got a very sweet tooth, give it a try!

We went home happy and full to the brim - despite having missed the Sunday roasts and the promise of bottomless Yorkies.

Setting

The Oak Tree is in Ipswich Road, on the edge of the Tuckswood estate. This is the part of Norwich where you can find several interesting Robin Hood-related street names, and the pub itself used to be called the Maid Marion.

It feels very much like a friendly, family pub, and it is obviously valued by the local community. During our meal almost everyone present burst out into song as staff carried out a cake for someone's 29th birthday.

A quiz was just about to kick off as we were wrapping up.

The venue has recently been renovated and looks great, carpeted inside and with a big beer garden outside. There's a fireplace, television screens and plenty of light.

Artwork featuring oak trees decorates the walls, and it's fun to take a look around and see all the different variations on that particular theme.

Value

Excellent value for the quality of the food. The portion sizes were generous - too big in fact in the case of me versus the sundae - and everything was tasty. Our bill came to £63.40 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, two ales and a soft drink.

Drinks

The usual array of beers, ales, wines, spirits soft drinks and hot drinks you would find in the vast majority of pubs are also on offer here. We stuck with a few traditional favourites - I got a pint of Doom Bar (£4.05) and my wife had a large glass of draught Diet Coke (£3.30).

Toilets

The toilets were clean, functional and centrally located.

Accessibility

The pub is on the ground floor and it's quite spacious, so anyone with mobility issues need not worry about getting around it.

Service

The staff were really nice, and the food and drinks we ordered were produced promptly. You can place your orders at the bar, or download the My Pub app and stay at your table.

In summary

A great, friendly pub with prompt service and decent food. There's nothing too demanding at the Oak Tree - this is a place to relax with friends and family and enjoy some easy good times.

