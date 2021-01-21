News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

New vegan restaurant with food from across the world opens

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 5:13 PM January 21, 2021   
Ketan Vaghasiya, right, who has launched The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food in Opie Street,

Ketan Vaghasiya, right, who has launched The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food in Opie Street, with his chef Ravi Jedani. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

The team at a popular Indian restaurant in Norwich have opened a new venture serving food from around the world on-the-go.

In autumn, Namaste India, on Opie Street, was combined with Namaste Village at its Queens Road base.

The Opie Street site has since become The Green Eatery, which offers a menu from around the globe serving flavours from India, China and Japan among other places.

Director Ketan Vaghasiya said it had long been a goal, but said the pandemic has driven the decision.

"The whole situation in hospitality changed due to the pandemic and we have to keep adapting the way we work," he said.

"Since lockdown most of the time the restaurant has been closed to in-house customers, and it wasn't financially effective to have one of the branches when everything is happening online."

Ketan Vaghasiya, left, who has launched The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food in Opie Street,

Ketan Vaghasiya, left, who has launched The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food in Opie Street, with his chef Ravi Jedani. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

For now, The Green Eatery will be operating online, through its website and delivery platforms including Just Eat and Deliveroo.

But they plan to open it up to customers when they are allowed, with Mr Vaghasiya saying people would be able to order and take away. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 closed in both directions after crash
  2. 2 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
  3. 3 Covid rips through care homes again with deaths almost doubling in a week
  1. 4 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
  2. 5 'I am heartbroken' - Woman's two cats killed by 'reckless' drivers
  3. 6 Woman in her 20s among 31 Covid patients to die in five days at hospital
  4. 7 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
  5. 8 13 cars targeted in tyre-slashing spree
  6. 9 City Council withdraws support for £153m Western Link
  7. 10 Coronavirus outbreak at construction company working on County Hall

He said it might seem like a brave time to start a new venture, but said they were confident about their plans.

Takeaway food at The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food, which includes, Katsu curry, Thai gree

Takeaway food at The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food, which includes, Katsu curry, Thai green curry, spring rolls, Gobi 65 (cauliflower), chick N nuggets, and dips. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

"The model is done in a way that can reduce costs a lot more compared to the restaurant," he said. "We have two members of full-time staff, compared to eight, nine or 10 in a restaurant, and everything is on one floor, which makes it a lot more cost effective for us and customers."

Mr Vaghasiya said it was a learning curve for the team, but said their first proper month trading, from the middle of December, had been promising.

Dishes include vegan chicken katsu curry, vegan chicken nuggets and gobi 65, a spicy Indian cauliflower dish. Diners will be asked to choose a base, topping and sides.

Takeaway food at The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food. Gobi 65 (cauliflower). Picture: DENISE

Takeaway food at The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food. Gobi 65 (cauliflower). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

He said the new opening continued their efforts to bring flavoursome vegan and vegetarian food to Norwich.

"This business is for us all about passion, what we believe. This is what we have started," he said.

Takeaway food at The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food. Spring rolls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Takeaway food at The Green Eatery, vegan and vegetarian food. Spring rolls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

"The most satisfaction we get from this is knowing we are bringing change to the world."

Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Man who died in west Norfolk crash named

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus