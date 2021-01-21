New vegan restaurant with food from across the world opens
- Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021
The team at a popular Indian restaurant in Norwich have opened a new venture serving food from around the world on-the-go.
In autumn, Namaste India, on Opie Street, was combined with Namaste Village at its Queens Road base.
The Opie Street site has since become The Green Eatery, which offers a menu from around the globe serving flavours from India, China and Japan among other places.
Director Ketan Vaghasiya said it had long been a goal, but said the pandemic has driven the decision.
"The whole situation in hospitality changed due to the pandemic and we have to keep adapting the way we work," he said.
"Since lockdown most of the time the restaurant has been closed to in-house customers, and it wasn't financially effective to have one of the branches when everything is happening online."
For now, The Green Eatery will be operating online, through its website and delivery platforms including Just Eat and Deliveroo.
But they plan to open it up to customers when they are allowed, with Mr Vaghasiya saying people would be able to order and take away.
He said it might seem like a brave time to start a new venture, but said they were confident about their plans.
"The model is done in a way that can reduce costs a lot more compared to the restaurant," he said. "We have two members of full-time staff, compared to eight, nine or 10 in a restaurant, and everything is on one floor, which makes it a lot more cost effective for us and customers."
Mr Vaghasiya said it was a learning curve for the team, but said their first proper month trading, from the middle of December, had been promising.
Dishes include vegan chicken katsu curry, vegan chicken nuggets and gobi 65, a spicy Indian cauliflower dish. Diners will be asked to choose a base, topping and sides.
He said the new opening continued their efforts to bring flavoursome vegan and vegetarian food to Norwich.
"This business is for us all about passion, what we believe. This is what we have started," he said.
"The most satisfaction we get from this is knowing we are bringing change to the world."