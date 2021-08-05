News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
It's official: Norwich Beer Festival 2021 is going ahead

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:00 PM August 5, 2021   
Norwich Beer Festival 2018 at St Andrew's Hall.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pint glasses at the ready as following some uncertainty, it has been confirmed that Norwich Beer Festival will be back for the 43rd time in October.

The festival will take place over the October half term, from Monday, October 25, to Sunday, October 30, at St Andrews and Blackfriars Halls in Norwich. 

The Norwich and District CAMRA branch has been teasing fans since April with the possibility of the event going ahead.

This year will be the 43rd Norwich Beer Festival, having been cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions. The organisers have said that, subject to Covid restrictions and guidance at the time, the festival will go ahead as normal.

A spokesman for the Norwich and District branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said: "There will be more 200 beers on offer, from both national and local breweries. CAMRA is proud to support local businesses at this beer festival and is excited to be back."

