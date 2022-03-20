Norfolk restaurants named among best in UK for brunch and Sunday lunch

Three Norfolk businesses have made it on to a list of the UK’s top 50 restaurants for brunch and Sunday lunch ahead of Mother’s Day.

The list is based on more than one million reviews written by diners using OpenTable, a reservation website and app.

Here are the Norfolk businesses which made it on to the list:

The Assembly House

The Assembly House in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RQ

If you’re looking to push the boat out this Mother's Day, The Assembly House is a Georgian gem in the heart of the city.

The restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch and afternoon teas, with menus put together by its director and renowned Norfolk chef, Richard Hughes.

On its OpenTable profile, the business writes: “Our customers return time and time again thanks to our fantastic food, warm, friendly and professional service and the Georgian grandeur that has delighted diners for centuries.”

The Dun Cow

The Dun Cow, Salthouse. - Credit: Archant

Where: Purdy Street, Salthouse, Norfolk, NR25 7XA

With uninterrupted views over the salt marshes, the Dun Cow could offer the perfect backdrop for your Mother’s Day celebrations.

This north Norfolk pub offers “delicious food making the most of local produce and a great pint”.

On its OpenTable profile, the Dun Cow is described as a “proper pub with a great range of ales and wines to wet your whistle after a long coastal walk and a great team of chefs to appease your appetite”.

Zaks

Zaks, Mousehold. - Credit: Archant

Where: Gurney Road, Norwich, Mousehold Heath, NR1 4HW

If it is an authentic American dining experience you are looking for then Zaks is a firm favourite in Norwich.

The restaurant, which opened at Mousehold Heath in 1979, serves a range of burgers, hot dogs and sides.

It is also has a breakfast menu and American-style milkshakes.

In 2021, the restaurant was also listed as one of the UK's top 100 restaurants by users of OpenTable.

