Street food event with more than 25 stalls to take over town centre

A north Norfolk town will be taken over by more than 25 street food stalls as a popular food event returns.

North Walsham Street Feast will take place in the Market Place from 12pm-8pm on Saturday, August 20, with live music and street performances accompanying a wide array of different food vendors.

Organisers said the first two events saw "overwhelming support", with a larger offering at the second event meaning all tastes and diets were met.

Dozens of tables and chairs will be set up so visitors can sit and enjoy their meals as the road is closed from 9am until 10pm.

A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. Photo: Bob Wright. - Credit: Bob Wright

Penney Spall, chair of the markets committee on North Walsham Town Council, said: "This will take place again using the whole of the Market Place.

"There will be live music and street entertainment, plus all the shops will be open so people can shop and eat and enjoy what history North Walsham offers."