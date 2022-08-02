News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Street food event with more than 25 stalls to take over town centre

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:05 PM August 2, 2022
Updated: 3:26 PM August 2, 2022
A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. 

A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. - Credit: John Newstead

A north Norfolk town will be taken over by more than 25 street food stalls as a popular food event returns.

North Walsham Street Feast will take place in the Market Place from 12pm-8pm on Saturday, August 20, with live music and street performances accompanying a wide array of different food vendors.

Organisers said the first two events saw "overwhelming support", with a larger offering at the second event meaning all tastes and diets were met.

Dozens of tables and chairs will be set up so visitors can sit and enjoy their meals as the road is closed from 9am until 10pm.

A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. 

A scene from the North Walsham Street Feast. Photo: Bob Wright. - Credit: Bob Wright

Penney Spall, chair of the markets committee on North Walsham Town Council, said: "This will take place again using the whole of the Market Place.

"There will be live music and street entertainment, plus all the shops will be open so people can shop and eat and enjoy what history North Walsham offers."

Food and Drink
North Walsham News

Don't Miss

The new £1.5m SLARS equipment which has arrived at Wells lifeboat station.

New £1.5m 'sea tractor' delivered to lifeboat station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dad Alex and son Oliver had been looking forward to a holiday in Palma

Norwich Live News

'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Becca Hirst at Hirst's Farm Shop and Cafe in Ormesby St Margaret

Food and Drink

5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Part of A149 closed after Norfolk town crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon