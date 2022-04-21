5 walks with a fish and chip pit-stop to try in north Norfolk
- Credit: Ian Burt
Hikers traversing the north Norfolk coast may well need a pit-stop or two to refuel.
Thankfully, there are a number of walks to explore that can include a spot of fish and chips to boost morale.
Here are five walks along the north Norfolk coast where you can enjoy the British staple along the way.
1. Thornham circular walk
This walk around Thornham and marshland passes Eric's Fish and Chips - which was recently named one of the best chip shops in the country.
You can start the walk near Eric's and enjoy its fried treats at the end or you can park on the other side of the route so the chippy is halfway through.
The route, around three miles, takes you through the village and the old harbour.
2. Wells beach and pinewoods walk
The Wells circular walk takes you through Wells and up through the woods to the sandy beach.
On the route through the town and onto the quayside, there are two fish and chip shops - Platten's and French's.
This walk is just under five miles and is also circular.
3. Cromer to Felbrigg
The route, at about six miles, quickly takes you from town to country.
Starting at Cromer's Meadow Road car park, the path follows Weaver's Way to Felbrigg and back to Cromer via Runton.
Cromer has a number of popular fish and chip shops such as No.1 Cromer and Mary Jane's Fish Bar.
4. Snettisham RSPB reserve
The nature reserve has three trails that can be followed around the coastal area.
There is a 0.6-mile route to the reserve, an additional 0.5-mile beach walk and an additional 1.3-mile loop through the hides.
Near the car park is the Snettisham Beach Chip Shop to enjoy some fried food at the end of your walk.
5. Bacton to Happisburgh beach walk
This route takes you along a three-and-a-half-mile walk between Bacton and Happisburgh beaches.
In the middle of the route is the Kingfisher Fish Bar in Walcott, right on the beachfront.
There is also a longer walk between Mundesley and Habbisburgh as part of the Norfolk Coastal Path.