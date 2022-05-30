North Norfolk chippy launches deep-fried cream tea for the Queen's jubilee
- Credit: Eric's Fish and Chips
A north Norfolk restaurant is celebrating the jubilee with a decadent deep-fried cream tea.
Eric's Fish and Chips, in Thornham and Holt, has added the cream tea and a coronation chicken burger to its menu to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The restaurant said it was "flying the flag and serving two utterly delicious British delights with a twist".
The cream tea scones are deep fried and covered in sugar beforing being served with clotted cream and strawberry jam.
This is not Eric's Fish and Chips' first deep-fried treat with jam sandwiches, Oreos, Mars Bars and cookie dough balls already on the menu.
As well as the cream tea the restaurant is serving the coronation chicken burger - a large piece of fried chicken in a bun with a coronation chicken-inspired chutney topping.
The two specials will be served over the jubilee from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 6.
The Eric's Fish and Chips sites are both open from 12pm to 8.30pm from Monday to Sunday.
