North Norfolk chippy launches deep-fried cream tea for the Queen's jubilee

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:59 PM May 30, 2022
xxx_01_JUBILEEFOOD_ERICSFISHANDCHIPS_MAY22

The deep-fried cream tea available over the jubilee bank holiday - Credit: Eric's Fish and Chips

A north Norfolk restaurant is celebrating the jubilee with a decadent deep-fried cream tea.

Eric's Fish and Chips, in Thornham and Holt, has added the cream tea and a coronation chicken burger to its menu to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The restaurant said it was "flying the flag and serving two utterly delicious British delights with a twist".

xxx_03_JUBILEEFOOD_ERICSFISHANDCHIPS_MAY22

The jubilee treats will be served at both the Thornham and Holt branches of Eric's Fish and Chips. - Credit: Eric's Fish and Chips

The cream tea scones are deep fried and covered in sugar beforing being served with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

This is not Eric's Fish and Chips' first deep-fried treat with jam sandwiches, Oreos, Mars Bars and cookie dough balls already on the menu.

As well as the cream tea the restaurant is serving the coronation chicken burger - a large piece of fried chicken in a bun with a coronation chicken-inspired chutney topping.

xxx_02_JUBILEEFOOD_ERICSFISHANDCHIPS_MAY22

The coronation chicken burger available over the jubilee bank holiday - Credit: Eric's Fish and Chips

The two specials will be served over the jubilee from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 6.

The Eric's Fish and Chips sites are both open from 12pm to 8.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
North Norfolk News

