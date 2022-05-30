North Norfolk chippy launches deep-fried cream tea for the Queen's jubilee

The deep-fried cream tea available over the jubilee bank holiday - Credit: Eric's Fish and Chips

A north Norfolk restaurant is celebrating the jubilee with a decadent deep-fried cream tea.

Eric's Fish and Chips, in Thornham and Holt, has added the cream tea and a coronation chicken burger to its menu to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The restaurant said it was "flying the flag and serving two utterly delicious British delights with a twist".

The jubilee treats will be served at both the Thornham and Holt branches of Eric's Fish and Chips. - Credit: Eric's Fish and Chips

The cream tea scones are deep fried and covered in sugar beforing being served with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

This is not Eric's Fish and Chips' first deep-fried treat with jam sandwiches, Oreos, Mars Bars and cookie dough balls already on the menu.

As well as the cream tea the restaurant is serving the coronation chicken burger - a large piece of fried chicken in a bun with a coronation chicken-inspired chutney topping.

The coronation chicken burger available over the jubilee bank holiday - Credit: Eric's Fish and Chips

The two specials will be served over the jubilee from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 6.

The Eric's Fish and Chips sites are both open from 12pm to 8.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99.

Order online here and find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to Seymore. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.