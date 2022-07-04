News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Small plates restaurant and bottle shop coming to north Norfolk town

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:01 PM July 4, 2022
The Gangway, a new cocktail bar in Sheringham, with owner William Chandler

A new restaurant is opening in Sheringham next to its sister cocktail bar. Inset: Owner Will Chandler - Credit: Submitted/Archant

A new restaurant is being opened in north Norfolk by a company that has cafés and bars along the coast.

The Gangway is opening The Quarter Deck in Sheringham later this year as its first foray into the restaurant world. 

The new addition to its portfolio will be a bottle shop and kitchen next door to the firm's cocktail and coffee bar in the town.

xxx_thequarterdeck_sheringham_jul22

The Quarter Deck is opening in the building to the left of The Gangway (right) - Credit: The Gangway

Owner Will Chandler said: "We noticed a gap in the market on the coast, there are not many restaurants that aren't pubs.

"It's nice to be independent when so much of the coast is being bought out by big companies.

"There's a place right next to our Sheringham drinks bar that seemed perfect."

The Gangway also has a branch in Church Street in Cromer which opened in 2019 and serves more than 50 different craft beers. 

The Quarter Deck will open in Station Approach this autumn and Mr Chandler said it is a brand new concept for the team.

He added: "The front will be a bottle shop with craft beer and natural wines and the back will be the restaurant.

"We'll be serving small tapas-style plates but we haven't nailed down a menu yet."

