News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:40 PM April 24, 2022
Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge.The front entrance.Pub of the week.Picture: James Bass

The Acle Bridge Inn in Acle - Credit: James Bass

Everyone thinks their local is the best, but did yours make our list?

Here are seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk, according to Eastern Daily Press readers.

1. The Stag 

The bar at the West Acre Stag Pub.

The Stag in West Acre - Credit: West Acre Stag Pub

Where: Low Rd, West Acre, King's Lynn PE32 1TR

When: Wednesday to Sunday 12-3pm and 6.30-11pm 

This family-run pub in the heart of a west Norfolk village serves food every day, with mains ranging from soy and honey salmon to roast dinners. The Stag is closing this year and is set to become a farm shop and a B&B.

2. The King's Arms 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans
  2. 2 Emergency services at scene of crash in north Norfolk
  3. 3 Derelict village home with HUGE potential is for sale at auction
  1. 4 Car seized after man took driving test for someone else then sped away
  2. 5 5 places where you can get a tasty carvery in and around Norwich
  3. 6 Council leader refuses to talk to MP as row intensifies
  4. 7 Happy birthday! Prince Louis all smiles as he enjoys day out at Holkham
  5. 8 'What a mess' - City fans furious at Newcastle capitulation
  6. 9 Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads
  7. 10 The garden centre near Norwich locals are flocking to for afternoon tea

Where: The Green, Shouldham, King's Lynn PE33 0BY

When: Monday to Friday 5-11pm, Wednesday to Friday 12-2.30pm, Saturday 12-11pm, Sunday 12-8pm

The King's Arms is a 17th-century pub that is community-owned. It was named CAMRA's west Norfolk pub of the year in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. The pub is dog-friendly and has a menu with pub classics like battered cod and lamb casserole.

3. The Fox 

The Fox pub in Lyng. Picture: The Fox

The Fox in Lyng - Credit: The Fox at Lyng

Where: The St, Lyng, Norwich NR9 5AL

When: Tuesday to Thursday 12-3pm and 5-10pm, Friday and Saturday 12-11pm, Sunday 12-10pm

Set in Wensum Valley, this pub is popular with walkers and anglers and has an enclosed garden with views of the village church. The Fox is a traditional pub with a beamed ceiling and an open fire. The menu ranges from carbonara to pork chop.

4. Acle Bridge Inn

Where: Acle Bridge, Acle, Norwich NR13 3AS

When: 11am-10pm 

This dog-friendly pub in east Norfolk sits next to a bridge on the River Bure. The menu has pub classics, pasta, salads and more. There are twelve moorings available for those in boats, whether it be for a day trip or overnight stays.

5. The Olde Windmill Inn


Where: Water End, Great Cressingham, Thetford IP25 6NN

When: 7.30am-11.30pm

This village inn, dating back to the 1600s, has been run by the Halls family for more than 60 years. There is an extensive menu as well as 15 rooms to stay in and a caravan park on-site.

6. Green Dragon 

Where: 6 Church St, Wymondham NR18 0PH

When: Monday to Thursday 12-11pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-12am, Sunday 12-10pm

The Green Dragon has been serving pints since the 1300s. This cosy pub has a bar area with an open fire as well as a large walled garden. The pub hosts two beer festivals a year and regularly appears in the Good Beer Guide.

7. White Hart 

The Green Dragon pub, on Church Street, Wymondham, has warned punters after three customers and a st

The Green Dragon in Wymondham - Credit: Archant

Where: 47 The St, Attleborough NR17 1TR

When: 4.30-11pm Wednesday to Friday, 12-11pm Saturday and Sunday

This pub, with exposed brick, wooden beams and fireplaces, is a village pub in Rockland All Saints. There is a games area for pool and darts, fish Fridays and a range of burgers on offer.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

People have been advised against using cash during the pandemic outbreak. Photo: James Bass

Cost of Living

When will Norfolk residents receive £150 council tax rebate?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Britten Music Academy in Lowestoft.

'Like a prison' - School could be made to tear down new fence

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The former deputy manager of Grove Care Home, Jennifer SabbaghByline: Archant

Care home boss refused to perform CPR on dying resident

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Evan Turner, pictured with mum Jodie Page on a family holiday

Mother of 'loving cheeky boy' hits out at antivaxxers who hijacked his...

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon