Everyone thinks their local is the best, but did yours make our list?

Here are seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk, according to Eastern Daily Press readers.

1. The Stag

The Stag in West Acre - Credit: West Acre Stag Pub

Where: Low Rd, West Acre, King's Lynn PE32 1TR

When: Wednesday to Sunday 12-3pm and 6.30-11pm

This family-run pub in the heart of a west Norfolk village serves food every day, with mains ranging from soy and honey salmon to roast dinners. The Stag is closing this year and is set to become a farm shop and a B&B.

2. The King's Arms

Where: The Green, Shouldham, King's Lynn PE33 0BY

When: Monday to Friday 5-11pm, Wednesday to Friday 12-2.30pm, Saturday 12-11pm, Sunday 12-8pm

The King's Arms is a 17th-century pub that is community-owned. It was named CAMRA's west Norfolk pub of the year in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. The pub is dog-friendly and has a menu with pub classics like battered cod and lamb casserole.

3. The Fox

The Fox in Lyng - Credit: The Fox at Lyng

Where: The St, Lyng, Norwich NR9 5AL

When: Tuesday to Thursday 12-3pm and 5-10pm, Friday and Saturday 12-11pm, Sunday 12-10pm

Set in Wensum Valley, this pub is popular with walkers and anglers and has an enclosed garden with views of the village church. The Fox is a traditional pub with a beamed ceiling and an open fire. The menu ranges from carbonara to pork chop.

4. Acle Bridge Inn

Where: Acle Bridge, Acle, Norwich NR13 3AS

When: 11am-10pm

This dog-friendly pub in east Norfolk sits next to a bridge on the River Bure. The menu has pub classics, pasta, salads and more. There are twelve moorings available for those in boats, whether it be for a day trip or overnight stays.

5. The Olde Windmill Inn





Where: Water End, Great Cressingham, Thetford IP25 6NN

When: 7.30am-11.30pm

This village inn, dating back to the 1600s, has been run by the Halls family for more than 60 years. There is an extensive menu as well as 15 rooms to stay in and a caravan park on-site.

6. Green Dragon

Where: 6 Church St, Wymondham NR18 0PH

When: Monday to Thursday 12-11pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-12am, Sunday 12-10pm

The Green Dragon has been serving pints since the 1300s. This cosy pub has a bar area with an open fire as well as a large walled garden. The pub hosts two beer festivals a year and regularly appears in the Good Beer Guide.

7. White Hart

Where: 47 The St, Attleborough NR17 1TR

When: 4.30-11pm Wednesday to Friday, 12-11pm Saturday and Sunday

This pub, with exposed brick, wooden beams and fireplaces, is a village pub in Rockland All Saints. There is a games area for pool and darts, fish Fridays and a range of burgers on offer.