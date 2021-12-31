9 pubs and bars that opened in Norfolk this year
It has been another tough year for the hospitality industry, but there have also been a number of success stories.
Here are nine of the bars and pubs that opened in Norfolk in 2021.
Tipsy Jar
Where: 8 Redwell St, Norwich, NR2 4SN
When: 3pm to 11am
Opened in November, Tipsy Jar serves cocktail jars with the DIY element of self-assembly.
Drinks include a Sloe Gin Forest Bramble, Maple and Pecan Old Fashioned and classics such as Espresso Martinis. The business started as a cocktail delivery service in lockdown.
The Gamekeeper
Where: The Grn, Old Buckenham, Attleborough NR17 1RE
When: 11am to 11pm
After being closed for two years, this Old Buckenham pub has been taken over by Woodforde's Brewery, becoming its fourth pub. It opened in November.
The country pub serves traditional pub fayre with a modern twist using produce from local suppliers. They also serve the Woodforde's range of beers, with a rotating selection of ales alongside stouts, lagers and its cider
Malt and Mardle
Where: 163 Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1NF
When: 4pm to 10.30pm
Opened in July, Malt and Mardle is a micropub that serves a simple collection of local real ale and craft beers.
The pub is owned by three friends who share a love of beer and brewing. Malt and Mardle is one of the city's smallest pubs, with room for just 40 people inside.
The Lord Nelson Pub
Where: Walsingham Rd, Burnham Thorpe, King's Lynn PE31 8HL
When: 11am to 11pm
This pub reopened this July after five years of closure. The Lord Nelson Pub originally opened in 1637 and was frequented by its namesake.
Now run by Woodforde's Brewery, the pub was bought by the Holkham Estate in 2019 and underwent restoration work.
Pogue Mahon's
Where: 72 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1LT
When: 11am to late
Opened in December, Pogue Mahon's is located in the former China Inn takeaway and was transformed into a 1920s-style Irish pub and speakeasy.
Set over four floors, the pub and bar was planned to open for St Patrick's Day in March but opening was delayed.
It will have an evening door policy of over-25s only.
The Ostrich Inn
Where: 1 Fakenham Rd, South Creake, Fakenham NR21 9PB
When: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 8.30pm
This pub reopened after a refurbishment in May for the first time in four years. The Ostrich is split into three areas; the pub, the restaurant and the chef's table.
Previously named Plume of Feathers, the pub is dog friendly and also has guest rooms for overnight stays inspired by the greenery of Norfolk.
Sherbert Lemon
Where: 35 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1BG
Sherbert Lemon, which opened in July, serves frozen daiquiris, ice lolly and sweet-themed cocktails. There is also a London Underground-themed club in the basement.
The owner, Richard Chisnell, also owns Fat Fox Pizza Den next door.
Mixsmiths Artisan Coffees and Cocktails
Where: 170 High St, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6RG
When: 10am to 11.30pm
This bar is aiming to establish itself as a venue for people who don't necessarily want the rowdiness of a pub. It opened in July.
It serves signature cocktails, like Sweet Little Rain which has coffee and candy floss, as well as hosting occasional events, like gigs.
Oliver's Bar
Where: 152a Unthank Rd, Norwich, NR2 2RS
When: 4pm to 11.30pm
Oliver's Bar, which opened in December, serves vegan cocktails and nibbles in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop.
The bar makes its own juice, cordial and soda. Oliver's comes with "no gimmicks" and aims to be a cozy place to come for a quiet drink.
Cans 'N' Cocktails
Where: 15 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1BD
When: 9pm to 4am Friday and Saturday
Opened in July, Cans 'N' Cocktails was renovated to have a relaxed lounge-type feel as well as a dancefloor.
The business only sells beers and lagers from cans and offers a menu of cocktails, as well as premium spirits and alcohol gel shots.