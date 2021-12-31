9 pubs and bars that opened in Norfolk this year

Laura Whatling, co-owner, Briony Rigby, bartender, and Cameron Skinner, supervisor, at Tipsy Jar in Redwell Street in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It has been another tough year for the hospitality industry, but there have also been a number of success stories.

Here are nine of the bars and pubs that opened in Norfolk in 2021.

Tipsy Jar

Where: 8 Redwell St, Norwich, NR2 4SN

When: 3pm to 11am

Opened in November, Tipsy Jar serves cocktail jars with the DIY element of self-assembly.

Drinks include a Sloe Gin Forest Bramble, Maple and Pecan Old Fashioned and classics such as Espresso Martinis. The business started as a cocktail delivery service in lockdown.

The Gamekeeper

Where: The Grn, Old Buckenham, Attleborough NR17 1RE

When: 11am to 11pm

After being closed for two years, this Old Buckenham pub has been taken over by Woodforde's Brewery, becoming its fourth pub. It opened in November.

The country pub serves traditional pub fayre with a modern twist using produce from local suppliers. They also serve the Woodforde's range of beers, with a rotating selection of ales alongside stouts, lagers and its cider

Malt and Mardle

Where: 163 Magdalen St, Norwich, NR3 1NF

When: 4pm to 10.30pm

Opened in July, Malt and Mardle is a micropub that serves a simple collection of local real ale and craft beers.

The pub is owned by three friends who share a love of beer and brewing. Malt and Mardle is one of the city's smallest pubs, with room for just 40 people inside.

The Lord Nelson Pub

Where: Walsingham Rd, Burnham Thorpe, King's Lynn PE31 8HL

When: 11am to 11pm

This pub reopened this July after five years of closure. The Lord Nelson Pub originally opened in 1637 and was frequented by its namesake.

Now run by Woodforde's Brewery, the pub was bought by the Holkham Estate in 2019 and underwent restoration work.

Pogue Mahon's

Where: 72 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1LT

When: 11am to late

Opened in December, Pogue Mahon's is located in the former China Inn takeaway and was transformed into a 1920s-style Irish pub and speakeasy.

Set over four floors, the pub and bar was planned to open for St Patrick's Day in March but opening was delayed.

It will have an evening door policy of over-25s only.

The Ostrich Inn

Where: 1 Fakenham Rd, South Creake, Fakenham NR21 9PB

When: 12pm to 2pm and 6pm to 8.30pm

This pub reopened after a refurbishment in May for the first time in four years. The Ostrich is split into three areas; the pub, the restaurant and the chef's table.

Previously named Plume of Feathers, the pub is dog friendly and also has guest rooms for overnight stays inspired by the greenery of Norfolk.

Sherbert Lemon

Where: 35 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1BG

Sherbert Lemon, which opened in July, serves frozen daiquiris, ice lolly and sweet-themed cocktails. There is also a London Underground-themed club in the basement.

The owner, Richard Chisnell, also owns Fat Fox Pizza Den next door.

Mixsmiths Artisan Coffees and Cocktails

Where: 170 High St, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth NR31 6RG

When: 10am to 11.30pm

This bar is aiming to establish itself as a venue for people who don't necessarily want the rowdiness of a pub. It opened in July.

It serves signature cocktails, like Sweet Little Rain which has coffee and candy floss, as well as hosting occasional events, like gigs.

Oliver's Bar

Where: 152a Unthank Rd, Norwich, NR2 2RS

When: 4pm to 11.30pm

Oliver's Bar, which opened in December, serves vegan cocktails and nibbles in the former home of The Amnesty Bookshop.

The bar makes its own juice, cordial and soda. Oliver's comes with "no gimmicks" and aims to be a cozy place to come for a quiet drink.

Cans 'N' Cocktails

Where: 15 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich, NR1 1BD

When: 9pm to 4am Friday and Saturday

Opened in July, Cans 'N' Cocktails was renovated to have a relaxed lounge-type feel as well as a dancefloor.

The business only sells beers and lagers from cans and offers a menu of cocktails, as well as premium spirits and alcohol gel shots.