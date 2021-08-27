News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Wherry boat raises over £10,000 for support craft

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:39 AM August 27, 2021   
Norfolk Wherry Maud has raised £10,500 for a new support boat.

Norfolk Wherry Maud has raised £10,500 for a new support boat. - Credit: Wherry Maud Trust

The only remaining Norfolk wherry boat which offers cruises on the Norfolk Broads has successfully raised £10,500 for a new support craft which will allow it to continue its trips

Norfolk Wherry Maud, based in Ludham near Great Yarmouth, launched the campaign to buy a new support boat in May 2021 and managed to raise the full amount required by July.

The final £2,000 came from two grants of £1,000 each from Love the Broads and The Lady Hind Trust, with a suitable boat now ready to set sail.

A spokesperson for the Wherry Maud Trust said: "The Wherry Maud Trust extends grateful thanks for the grants and to all those individuals who donated during the campaign.

"The only remaining trading wherry of typical construction, she is maintained by Wherry Maud Trust’s team of dedicated volunteers who run trips throughout the year, keeping alive a significant part of the history and culture of the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads."

Those who fancy a trip on the boat can do so by joining the trust for £15.

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
hay bales on ndr

Norwich Live | Updated

NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Craig David performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television

'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Louisa Baldwin and James Randle play crazier golf at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's

Food and Drink

Bottomless brunch and unlimited crazy golf launching at Norwich bar

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon