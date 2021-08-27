Wherry boat raises over £10,000 for support craft

Published: 8:39 AM August 27, 2021

The only remaining Norfolk wherry boat which offers cruises on the Norfolk Broads has successfully raised £10,500 for a new support craft which will allow it to continue its trips

Norfolk Wherry Maud, based in Ludham near Great Yarmouth, launched the campaign to buy a new support boat in May 2021 and managed to raise the full amount required by July.

The final £2,000 came from two grants of £1,000 each from Love the Broads and The Lady Hind Trust, with a suitable boat now ready to set sail.

A spokesperson for the Wherry Maud Trust said: "The Wherry Maud Trust extends grateful thanks for the grants and to all those individuals who donated during the campaign.

"The only remaining trading wherry of typical construction, she is maintained by Wherry Maud Trust’s team of dedicated volunteers who run trips throughout the year, keeping alive a significant part of the history and culture of the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads."

Those who fancy a trip on the boat can do so by joining the trust for £15.