13 places to eat great barbecue in Norfolk and Waveney

Whether it's a hot dog grilled at home or a smoked rack of ribs, there are few better combinations than food and fire.

Having been delayed from its usual May slot, National BBQ Week - a celebration of the great British barbecue - will return from July 5 to July 18 for its 25th outing.

It will aim to offer grillers tips, advice and recipes, as well as raising money for Cure Leukaemia.

And while, if the sun shines, plenty of us will dust off our own barbecues, others will opt to leave it to the professionals.

So whether it's a pub that always puts on a good show or a popular smokehouse, here are just a few places to visit in Norfolk and Waveney for a barbecue.

Station Smokehouse, Hoveton

Based at Hoveton and Wroxham railway station, the Station Smokehouse is inspired by Stateside barbecues.

There are pit boss trays on the menu, which include sliced brisket, pork sausage, wings, charred corn and pit beans, as well as burgers, steaks and ribs.

Don Txoko and Xo Kitchen, Norwich

Joining forces as Txoko Kitchen, the two eateries - Don Txoko is based on St Benedicts Street and Xo Kitchen at the Artichoke on Magdalen Road - will be at food festival Mysagarden, at Castle Gardens, throughout the summer.

They will pair up from July 15 to 25 and August 26 to September 5, when Mysagarden - formerly Mysabar - comes to a close.

Ciscoe's, Norwich

For a barbecue with a twist, Ciscoe's, on Ber Street, has recently launched Japanese grill nights.

Running on Thursdays and Sundays, it sees a specialist ceramic Japanese barbecue and binchotan charcoal - white charcoal popular for its long cooking time and minimal smoke - fired up for dishes including duck breast and lamb chops.

Ormesby Smokehouse, Ormesby St Margaret

Inspired by a southern-style American diner, Ormesby Smokehouse is popular with both locals and tourists.

It has its own smokehouse lager, and most recently launched an outside smoke yard with a line-up of live music planned throughout summer.

Shish Go, Norwich

Shish Go, on Plumstead Road, is a Turkish restaurant and takeaway which cooks most of its dishes over coals.

Its menu includes grilled sea bass and authentic kebabs such as yogurtlu, where meat is served on top on a warm pita bread and drizzled with a cumin-flavoured tomato sauce and yoghurt.

Ten Bells, Norwich

In December, the Ten Bells, on St Benedicts Street, reopened as a barbecue restaurant run by Frances Chisholm and Pete Harvey.

Its menu of grazing plates are grilled Argentinian-style and the restaurant concept is based around 'asado', the technique and event of going to a barbecue in various South American countries.

Georgian Townhouse, Norwich

If you like being in charge of the grilling but fancy a change of scenery, the Georgian Townhouse, on Norwich's Unthank Road, has a charcoal barbecue in its converted Stables room.

It hires the space out for celebrations and events, and it has access to a garden bar.

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft

The Lowestoft pub was reopened by Toby Westgarth and Dominic Burke, of Sir Toby's Beers in Norwich, in May.

Since then, they've run quiz nights, fired up the pizza oven and put on regular barbecues.

Jolly Sailors, Brancaster

The north Norfolk pub has its own smoker, with smoked hickory, apple and maple wood flavouring many of its dishes, including its Jolly smokehouse pulled pork burger.

It's overseen by head chef Nick Ramsay, who has family links to Texas and favours a low and slow approach.

The Wellington, Cromer

The pub houses a smokehouse restaurant, which uses its smoker to cook dishes including pulled pork and 12-hour beef brisket.

It's run by sisters Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard and kicked off 2020 with a revamp.

The Angel, Watlington

The Angel has a Big Green Egg barbecue in its kitchen.

Rather than being used for special occasions, it's incorporated into their day-to-day cooking, including for dishes such as whole fish and steaks.

Urban Eatery, Norwich

The Urban Eatery has grown a reputation for big flavours and clever dishes since opening last year.

It has a residency at the Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, and this summer will be doing barbecues every weekend. Its recent dishes have included miso lime pork belly.

Fox Steakhouse, Hevingham

The Fox does baby back ribs in its smoker, as well as a smoked tasting board, flame-grilled burgers and hanging skewers.

It also has a large beer garden and plenty of outdoor tables.

