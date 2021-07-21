News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tripadvisor names three Norfolk and Suffolk restaurants among best in UK

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:26 PM July 21, 2021   
Lowestoft Tandoori Indian Restaurant.Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft Tandoori has been named as one of the best 'everyday restaurants' in the UK - Credit: Nick Butcher

A trio of restaurants in Norfolk and Suffolk have been recognised by Tripadvisor as being among the UK's best.

The travel company has unveiled its Travellers' Choice 'Best of the Best' Restaurants Awards for 2021, which takes into account millions of reviews. 

Pascal and Karine Canevet, owners of Maison Bleue in Bury St Edmunds. Karine has received the Michel

Maison Bleue, in Bury St. Edmunds, came seventh in Tripadvisor's 'favourite fine dining restaurants in the UK' - Credit: Archant

While the focus is primarily on fine dining, two local eateries feature in the top 10 'everyday restaurants' in the UK.

Indian favourite Lowestoft Tandoori places seventh on the list, while meat and cocktail specialist Liquor and Loaded, in King's Lynn, comes in 10th.

And the accolades for Norfolk and Suffolk firms do not end there.

Maison Bleue, in Bury St. Edmunds, notches seventh in the 'favourite fine dining restaurants in the UK' category. 

On its website, the French dining hot spot describes itself as "stylish" and "intimate", with an emphasis on fish.

Michelin-starred The Old Stamp House Restaurant, in the heart of the Lake District, has been ranked as the best fine dining establishment in the world.

