9 of the best places in Norfolk for steak and chips
- Credit: Archant
Whether you like it rare or well-done, steak lovers in the county are spoilt for choice when it comes to dining out.
Here are nine of the best places in Norfolk to visit to satisfy your cravings for an indulgent dish of steak and chips.
1. Steak in the Stix
Where: The Ratcatchers, Eastgate, Cawston, NR10 4HA
When: 12pm to 11pm
A sister restaurant of Prime in Norwich, this brasserie is dedicated to showcasing Norfolk produce.
Its meat is sourced from Swannington Farm, with four steak cuts on offer alongside other main dishes.
Most Read
- 1 OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class
- 2 Long delays in Norwich and broken down vehicle on A47
- 3 How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village
- 4 New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants
- 5 Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move
- 6 Man, 28, left with life-threatening injuries after electric bike crash
- 7 Hermes driver may not have been wearing seatbelt before Sandringham crash
- 8 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
- 9 Mother's frustration as son, 12, kept away from classroom since November
- 10 Cruisers stuck on Norfolk Broads could take days to free after rescue
2. Station Smokehouse
Where: Wroxham Station, Station Rd, Hoveton, NR12 8UP
When: 12pm to 9pm
Located at Wroxham Train Station, this smokehouse has a menu packed with burgers, ribs, brisket and steak.
Steaks on offer include a 10oz sirloin, the surf and turf, and a 10oz Cajun flat iron - all come with rustic chips.
3. Netherton House
Where: The St, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XG
When: Wednesday 5pm to 9pm, Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm, 12pm to 5pm Sunday
Netherton House's steaks are 28-day grass-fed from Swannington Farm.
There are five steaks on the menu, one of which is the 36oz sharer tomahawk steak for £59.50.
It also serves burgers and a Sunday roast.
4. Middletons
Where: Lynn Rd, King's Lynn, PE32 1RH
When: 12pm to 11pm Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 10pm Sunday
The first Middletons, just south of King's Lynn, has been open since 2011.
It serves three steaks in a range of weights as well as three specialty steaks, including a filet mignon.
The menu also includes steaks that are "worth the wait", including a chateaubriand.
5. Michaels Grill
Where: Oaklands Hotel, 89 Yarmouth Rd, Norwich, NR7 0HH
When: 5pm to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 9pm Sunday
Inspired by the owner's father, who was once a butcher to the Queen, this steakhouse aims to showcase Norfolk meat cooked over charcoal on a Josper grill.
There are more than six steaks on offer, including ribeye and sirloin from the Holkham Estate.
6. Prime
Where: Reopening at new site in May at 30-32 St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1LL
When: Opening times yet to be confirmed
Prime will soon be relocating to its new site in St Giles Street in May having spent 10 years at the Edith Cavell in Tombland.
The independent restaurant offers a range of steak options alongside a number of different sides.
Steaks can even be served on hot rocks allowing you to decide how well-cooked you wish the steak to be.
7. The Fox Steakhouse
Where: Cromer Rd, Hevingham, Norwich, NR10 5LY
When: 11.30am to 3pm and 5.30pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 11.30am to 3pm and 5.30pm to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday, 11.30am to 9.30pm Sunday
There are four steaks on the menu at this steakhouse, each served with onion rings, mushrooms and tomato.
The Fox serves a tomahawk steak, at 27oz for £35.95.
Also on the menu are burgers, skewers, hot dogs and more.
8. The Smokehouse
Where: The Grange Hotel, Yarmouth Rd, Ormesby St Margaret, Great Yarmouth, NR29 3QG
When: 4pm to 10pm Monday to Friday, 12pm to 10pm Saturday and Sunday
The Smokehouse is a southern-style American diner offering in-house smoked meats.
There are three steaks on the menu, including a T-bone and a rump, as well as brisket and ribs.
The restaurant also has live music and a weekly bike meet.
9. Hot Rocks
Where: 9 Garden St, Cromer, NR27 9HN
When: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5pm to 7.30pm Tuesday to Saturday
This unique dining experience at Hot Rocks allows you to cook locally-sourced seafood and steaks to your liking over individual hot volcanic stones at your table.
There are three steaks on offer as well as five seafood options.