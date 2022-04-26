9 of the best places in Norfolk for steak and chips

Some of the steak on offer at Michaels in the Oaklands Hotel in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Whether you like it rare or well-done, steak lovers in the county are spoilt for choice when it comes to dining out.

Here are nine of the best places in Norfolk to visit to satisfy your cravings for an indulgent dish of steak and chips.

1. Steak in the Stix

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope - Credit: Archant

Where: The Ratcatchers, Eastgate, Cawston, NR10 4HA

When: 12pm to 11pm

A sister restaurant of Prime in Norwich, this brasserie is dedicated to showcasing Norfolk produce.

Its meat is sourced from Swannington Farm, with four steak cuts on offer alongside other main dishes.

2. Station Smokehouse

Where: Wroxham Station, Station Rd, Hoveton, NR12 8UP

When: 12pm to 9pm

Located at Wroxham Train Station, this smokehouse has a menu packed with burgers, ribs, brisket and steak.

Steaks on offer include a 10oz sirloin, the surf and turf, and a 10oz Cajun flat iron - all come with rustic chips.

3. Netherton House

The Texas Two Step at Station Smokehouse - Credit: Archant

Where: The St, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XG

When: Wednesday 5pm to 9pm, Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 9pm, 12pm to 5pm Sunday

Netherton House's steaks are 28-day grass-fed from Swannington Farm.

There are five steaks on the menu, one of which is the 36oz sharer tomahawk steak for £59.50.

It also serves burgers and a Sunday roast.

4. Middletons

Where: Lynn Rd, King's Lynn, PE32 1RH

When: 12pm to 11pm Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 10pm Sunday

The first Middletons, just south of King's Lynn, has been open since 2011.

It serves three steaks in a range of weights as well as three specialty steaks, including a filet mignon.

The menu also includes steaks that are "worth the wait", including a chateaubriand.

5. Michaels Grill

Some of the steak on offer at Michaels in the Oaklands Hotel in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: Oaklands Hotel, 89 Yarmouth Rd, Norwich, NR7 0HH

When: 5pm to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 9pm Sunday

Inspired by the owner's father, who was once a butcher to the Queen, this steakhouse aims to showcase Norfolk meat cooked over charcoal on a Josper grill.

There are more than six steaks on offer, including ribeye and sirloin from the Holkham Estate.

6. Prime

The at-home steak kit from Prime - Credit: Archant

Where: Reopening at new site in May at 30-32 St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1LL

When: Opening times yet to be confirmed

Prime will soon be relocating to its new site in St Giles Street in May having spent 10 years at the Edith Cavell in Tombland.

The independent restaurant offers a range of steak options alongside a number of different sides.

Steaks can even be served on hot rocks allowing you to decide how well-cooked you wish the steak to be.

7. The Fox Steakhouse

The smoked tasting board at The Fox Steakhouse - Credit: The Fox Steakhouse at Hevingham

Where: Cromer Rd, Hevingham, Norwich, NR10 5LY

When: 11.30am to 3pm and 5.30pm to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 11.30am to 3pm and 5.30pm to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday, 11.30am to 9.30pm Sunday

There are four steaks on the menu at this steakhouse, each served with onion rings, mushrooms and tomato.

The Fox serves a tomahawk steak, at 27oz for £35.95.

Also on the menu are burgers, skewers, hot dogs and more.

8. The Smokehouse

Food at The Smokehouse in Ormesby. Picture: Kimberley Powles - Credit: Kimberley Powles

Where: The Grange Hotel, Yarmouth Rd, Ormesby St Margaret, Great Yarmouth, NR29 3QG

When: 4pm to 10pm Monday to Friday, 12pm to 10pm Saturday and Sunday

The Smokehouse is a southern-style American diner offering in-house smoked meats.

There are three steaks on the menu, including a T-bone and a rump, as well as brisket and ribs.

The restaurant also has live music and a weekly bike meet.

9. Hot Rocks

Where: 9 Garden St, Cromer, NR27 9HN

When: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5pm to 7.30pm Tuesday to Saturday

This unique dining experience at Hot Rocks allows you to cook locally-sourced seafood and steaks to your liking over individual hot volcanic stones at your table.

There are three steaks on offer as well as five seafood options.