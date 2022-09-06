New 'coffee shack' with outdoor seating and street food opens in village

A village barber shop is offering more than just a haircut after launching its very own coffee shack with street food vendors.

Slack Jacks Coffee Shack has opened behind Gentleman Jacks barbershop in The Street in Acle.

With a covered outdoor seating area, a pool table and a retro arcade machine, it is offering a space for customers as well as those looking for a coffee hit to come and relax.

The coffee bar in Gentleman Jacks barber shop - Credit: Slack Jacks Coffee Shack

And in the evenings, Slack Jacks will also host street food vendors to enjoy at the venue or to take away.

The business is owned by Stephan Parsons and Ashley Yarwood who said they were inspired by Norwich's Junkyard Market and London's Brick Lane.

Mr Parsons said: "We have always wanted to offer our clients a place to come and chill before or after the male grooming services or even if they are just at a loose end and want some company - a barber shop is a great place to be.

"And after moving into a bigger shop after lockdown we planned on making this happen.

Slack Jacks Coffee Shack is located behind Gentleman Jacks barbers in Acle - Credit: Slack Jacks

"The idea for the evening food vendors came from the Junkyard Market in Norwich, it's a cool place to go for all ages and although we don't want to take anything away from any other business in Acle - because they are all uniquely brilliant - we felt that the entire NR13 postcode was lacking this type of venue."

The normal café, serving only coffee and brownies by Oscar's Homemade Bakes, will be open from 9am until 3pm and they plan on offering a full food menu in the future.

The street food vendor, Chesca's, which serves up woodfired pizzas, will be at the venue on Thursdays and Fridays from 5pm until 9pm.

Chesca's pizzeria will be based at Slack Jacks Coffee Shack in Acle on Thursdays and Fridays - Credit: Chesca's

Hungry Hugo's, offering smoked meats, burgers and loaded fries, will be based there on Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm and Sundays, from 3pm until 9pm.

Mr Parsons added: "The launch was amazing.

"Both Chesca's and Hungry Hugo's had some amazing reviews left on our first weekend and on the first day we had a lot of interest in the venue for party bookings.

Smoked meats by Hungry Hugo's - Credit: Slack Jack's

"We also have a Halloween party lined up with one of the neighbouring businesses.

"It really couldn't have been a better start."