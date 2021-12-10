North Norfolk restaurant named among best in world

Morston Hall, owned by Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston, has been named one of the top restaurants in the world. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A north Norfolk restaurant has been included on a list of the best 1,000 restaurants in the world.

Morston Hall, a country house hotel and Michelin-star restaurant in Holt, earned a spot on La Liste, a compliation of the top eateries across the world.

One of only 54 restaurants from the United Kingdom to make it on the list, Morston Hall received a score of 81.5 out of a possible 100.

The French list awards scores by compiling data from hundreds of guidebooks, of media publications, and millions of online reviews to select the most celebrated restaurants across the globe.

Morston Hall. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Galton Blackiston, owner and chef patron of the north Norfolk restaurant, said: "I didn’t even know this list existed, probably because it seems a bit out of Morston’s reach.

"It’s an incredible achievement and a tremendous boost to everyone who has worked so hard this year at Morston Hall and that goes everyone, from the lady in reception, to head chef Liam Goldstone, and to house keeping.

"It's all a joint effort."

The establishment on the north Norfolk coast is well-known for its seven-course tasting menu, which changes every day.

Aside from Morston Hall, the only other restaurant from the East of England to achieve the accolade is Midsummer House in Cambridge.

Guy Savoy, in Paris, tops the list with a score of 99.5.